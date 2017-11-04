3 dead in Bihar stampede during Kartik Purnima celebrations
Begusarai: Three people died and ten others were injured in a stampede on Saturday at Simaria Ghat in Bihar’s Begusarai district, during Kartik Purnima celebrations. The reason of this incident has not been known yet. Further details are awaited. Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced compensation of Rs four lakh each to the family of the deceased. Kartik Purnima is celebrated on the full moon day of the Karthika month of the Hindu lunar calendar.
Tagged with: Begusarai Bihar celebrations died Kartik Purnima Simaria Ghat stampede