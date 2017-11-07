2G scam: Court likely to announce verdict date today

New Delhi: A special court is expected to declare the date of pronouncement of judgement in three cases in the 2G spectrum scam, one of the most high-profile scams involving politicians and renowned industrialists. The special court hearing the cases had fixed November 7 as the next date of hearing when it will likely announce the date of the verdict.

Special Judge OP Saini has been exclusively dealing with cases arising out of the 2G spectrum scam. Two cases have been filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and another one by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

In its charge sheet filed against former telecom minister A. Raja, DMK Rajya Sabha member Kanimozhi and others in 2011, the CBI had alleged that there was a loss of Rs. 30,984 crore in the allocation of 122 licences for 2G spectrum. In April 2014, the ED filed a charge sheet against 19 people, including Raja and Kanimozhi in connection with a money laundering case relating to the scam.