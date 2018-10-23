29 personnel of Tripura State Rifles injured in bus accident

Agartala (Tripura): At least 29 personnel of the 8th battalion of Tripura State Rifles were injured on late Monday night in a bus accident in West Tripura district. The accident took place in Baramura hills area when the team of Tripura State Rifles were on their way to Chhattisgarh for their election duties.

Two of the injured personnel have been shifted to Kolkata, while others have been admitted to GB Pant Hospital in Tripura. “Out of all the injured, two are serious. Doctors have decided to refer them to Kolkata. All of them are conscious. A train was leaving from Agaratala tomorrow for Chhattisgarh for election duty. They were a part of the battalion which was leaving tomorrow,” Director General of Police (DGP) of Tripura Akhil Kumar Shukla told ANI. Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb, Health Minister Sudip Roy Barman, and other senior officials rushed to the hospital and visited the injured. “Doctors are looking after them, I believe they’ll be fine soon. Chief Secretary , Director General of Police and other police officers are here,” the Chief Minister said.