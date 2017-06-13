New Delhi: 2 held for stabbing man who protested stalking of sister

New Delhi: Two men have been arrested for allegedly stabbing a 20-year-old man for protesting against the stalker of his sister in southeast Delhi’s Govindpuri. Imran and Moin Khan were arrested on Saturday night from Govindpuri, the police said.

The victim had earlier told the police the duo had on the night of June 7 come to his house and started shouting his sister’s name. When he asked them to leave, they stabbed him. The victim suffered injuries to his face and right hand. He had alleged one of the accused stalked his sister, but the family kept from filing a police complaint.

The family of one of the accused claimed that he was in a relationship with the girl, but her family opposed it. She had stopped talking to him and he was upset over it. He had gone to speak to her on the night of June 7.