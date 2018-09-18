1984 riots cases: All India Sikh Conference accuses AAP MLA H S Phoolka of fudging affidavits

New Delhi: The All India Sikh Conference has alleged that senior lawyer and AAP MLA H S Phoolka, fighting cases of the 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims, fudged affidavits. Phoolka rubbished the allegations. The All India Sikh Conference alleged Phoolka wrote the affidavits of widows on his own.

“The affidavits were written in English and were quite lengthy. Most of the widows were illiterate…Phoolka wrote the affidavits on his own,” the organisation said. The organisation said it has written to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik requesting him to take action in the matter. Phoolka said, “Jagdish Tytler has been levelling allegations of fudging records against me for the last many years. What should I react?” Tytler, a Congress leader, is an accused in the 1984 anti-Sikh riot cases.