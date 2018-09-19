1,420 Central laws have been repealed by Modi government since 2014, reveals RTI

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre has done away with 1,420 laws, considered “redundant and obsolete”, in the past four years, a reply to a query under the RTI Act has revealed.

As per the information provided by the Public Information Officer (PIO) of the Legislative Department to Lucknow-based activist Nutan Thakur, 1,420 Central laws have been repealed since 2014. The information says that initially 35 Acts were repealed through the Repealing and Amending Act, 2015. This was followed by 90 Acts being repealed in 2015 itself and 1,050 Acts in 2016.

In 2017, 245 Acts were repealed. The reply to the RTI reveals that the Acts were repealed on the basis of a report by the Law Commission and a two-member committee constituted by the Prime Minister’s Office, along with comments from various ministries and departments.