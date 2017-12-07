13-year-old Gujarat student becomes youngest Indian to be selected for Antarctica Expedition

New Delhi: A 13-year-old student from Ahmedabad is the youngest Indian to be selected for the prestigious annual Antarctica Expedition organised to spread awareness about the effects of climate change.

Aanya is among the 80 people from across the globe to be chosen for the “Climate Force: Antarctica 2018 Expedition” scheduled to be held from February 27 to March 12, 2018 led by Sir Robert Swan — a polar explorer.

Aanya, a Class 8 student, is presently studying in Sahyadri School, Pune. The expedition would help Aanya make a change at a community and corporate level and spread awareness about the effects of climate change.

“I plan to bring back learning, a strong narrative, knowledge and real-time observations of climate change to build effective solutions to combat the effects in our communities in India,” said Aanya in a statement on Thursday.

“I will come back being a mascot of 2041 Foundation and create awareness to build a better world. I want to promote sustainability as part of our lives,” Aanya added.

In her efforts to participate in the event, Aanya has started crowdfunding through Fueladream — a Bengaluru-based platform that allows for pooling of funds for a cause. She has already raised Rs 9,89,127 from 135 funders.

“It’s not every day that a 13-year-old gets such an invitation and the crowd recognises that. We are thrilled that the campaign has already garnered much needed attention and that the funding will make Aanya fulfil her ambition to become a change maker,” said Ranganath Thota, Founder at Fueladream.com.