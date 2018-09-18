10 things to know about IRCTC’s Vikalp scheme for waiting list passengers

Do you know Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has a scheme named Vikalp for waiting list passengers? According to Vikalp scheme, waiting list passengers will be allotted a confirmed berth in an alternate train. Passengers should note that opting for a Vikalp scheme does not mean that they will get the confirmed berth in the alternate trains. The confirmation depends on the availability of the seat.

10 things to know before opting for Vikalp scheme

1. IRCTC Vikalp option is available for all the waiting list passengers and they can choose any class and train for this.

2. Opting for Vikalp does not mean that confirmed berths will be provided to passengers in other trains. It is subject to train and berth availability.

3. Under Vikap scheme passenger can opt for maximum 7 trains.

4. In the Vikalp scheme, your boarding and terminating station might change to nearby cluster stations.

5. There is no extra charge for opting for Vikalp scheme.

6. If the passenger opts for Vikalp scheme and he gets the confirmed berth in alternate train, and if he cancels the ticket, he will be treated as a confirmed passenger and cancellation rules will be applied accordingly.

7. Wait-listed passengers who opt for the Vikalp scheme should check PNR status after charting.

8. The train list once selected under Vikalp scheme can be updated only once.

9. Passengers who opt for the Vikalp scheme while booking tickets will get SMS alert on his/her mobile phone informing the passenger of berth confirmation in an alternative train.

10. Vikalp-opted passengers who remain fully waitlisted after charting will only be considered for allotment in alternate trains.