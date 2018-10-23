Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss12
#AmritsarTragedy
#SabarimalaRow
#MeToo
#MJAkbar
#NarendraModi
Home / India / 1 killed, 14 injured in stampede at Howrah’s Santragachi station

1 killed, 14 injured in stampede at Howrah’s Santragachi station

— By Asia News International | Oct 23, 2018 10:03 pm
FOLLOW US:

Kolkata: At least one person has been killed and 14 injured in a stampede on a foot overbridge at Santragachi railway station in Howrah on Tuesday. The incident occurred when three trains simultaneously arrived at the station around 6.30 pm and passengers rushed to the platforms to board the trains. While 11 of the injured were taken to Howrah General Hospital for treatment, three others who sustained minor injuries were administered first aid at the station itself.

The Santragachi station is located about 10 km from Howrah Junction.
In the wake of the mishap, the Railways has issued two helpline numbers – Kharagpur: 032221072, Santragacchi: 03326295561.


Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

Back To Top