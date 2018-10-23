1 killed, 14 injured in stampede at Howrah’s Santragachi station

Kolkata: At least one person has been killed and 14 injured in a stampede on a foot overbridge at Santragachi railway station in Howrah on Tuesday. The incident occurred when three trains simultaneously arrived at the station around 6.30 pm and passengers rushed to the platforms to board the trains. While 11 of the injured were taken to Howrah General Hospital for treatment, three others who sustained minor injuries were administered first aid at the station itself.

The Santragachi station is located about 10 km from Howrah Junction.

In the wake of the mishap, the Railways has issued two helpline numbers – Kharagpur: 032221072, Santragacchi: 03326295561.