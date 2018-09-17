1 arrested for desecrating Periyar statue

Chennai: One person was arrested here for desecrating the statute of rationalist leader E.V. Ramasamy also known as Periyar, whose 140th birth anniversary fell on Monday, police said. According to the police, Jagadeesan, an advocate who was riding a two-wheeler, threw a shoe at the statue located on the arterial Anna Salai here. Members of the VCK party caught Jagadeesan and the police arrested him.

Similarly, Ramasamy’s statue at Dharapuram in Tiruppur district was desecrated by unknown persons who kept a pair of footwar on it. The police are searching for the culprit. Leaders of different political parties have condemned the desecration of Ramasamy’s statute. In March, two persons – one of them R. Muthuraman, a BJP member – were arrested in Thirupattur in Vellore district for vandalising a statue of Periyar, who is considered the fatherfigure of the rationalist movement in Tamil Nadu.