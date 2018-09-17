1 arrested for desecrating Periyar statue
Chennai: One person was arrested here for desecrating the statute of rationalist leader E.V. Ramasamy also known as Periyar, whose 140th birth anniversary fell on Monday, police said. According to the police, Jagadeesan, an advocate who was riding a two-wheeler, threw a shoe at the statue located on the arterial Anna Salai here. Members of the VCK party caught Jagadeesan and the police arrested him.
Similarly, Ramasamy’s statue at Dharapuram in Tiruppur district was desecrated by unknown persons who kept a pair of footwar on it. The police are searching for the culprit. Leaders of different political parties have condemned the desecration of Ramasamy’s statute. In March, two persons – one of them R. Muthuraman, a BJP member – were arrested in Thirupattur in Vellore district for vandalising a statue of Periyar, who is considered the fatherfigure of the rationalist movement in Tamil Nadu.
JUST ARRIVED
- Mumbai Congress demands quota for north Indians
- Maharashtra man arrested for raping minor, accused’s mother booked
- Maharashtra town stages ‘silent protest’ against minor’s rape
- Delhi government to give Rs 10 lakh to kin of man dying in sewer
- Snaparazzi! From Airport to lunch dates, theses Bollywood celebs were snapped today; check pics
EDITOR’S PICK
The exchange of invective between the ruling party and the Congress over the escape of the bank defaulter Vijay Mallya…
Markets seem to have faith in the steps the Government is set to implement to contain the current account deficit…
Rahul Gandhi destined for political wilderness?
Petrol and Diesel, by themselves, have become the most inflammable issues in Indian politics now. The ever-rising prices of petroleum…
Grapple with the rupee & oil but don’t panic
The big news this week was on two key prices. One is the price of the almighty dollar, and the…
The observation of the Supreme Court that a former scientist of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Nambi Narayanan was “unnecessarily…