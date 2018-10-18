India’s coastline! Some amazing facts and figures

India has major part of its land covered by water. So development of ports, coastal connectivity, shipping industry and coastal economic zones are some of the crucial departments that government needs to stress upon.

The NDA government has taken a lot of efforts to develop India’s coastline. To analyse the same, Free Press Journal has organised a panel discussion named ‘India’s Coastline – Engine and Wheel of Economic Growth’ in which questions like, how much has India achieved during the past four years, and how can India make all these sectors grow better and thus make India that much more vibrant will be discussed.

Here are some of the lesser-known and interesting facts about India’s coastline.

India has a total coastline of 7516.6 km, out of which mainland coastline consists of 6100 km and islands’ coastline consists of 1197 km.

Indian coastline touches nine states and four union territories. The nine states are Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal. Union Territories include Daman & Diu, Puducherry, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep Islands.

Gujarat has the longest sea coastline in India of 1,600 km.

It is believed that formation of coastline of India is the result of continental drift of Gondwanaland.

India’s mainland coastline is divided into two parts- Eastern coastline and Western coastline.

Large parts of the coastal plains of India are covered by fertile soils on which different crops are grown. Rice is the main crop of these areas.

Fishing is an important occupation of the people living in the coastal areas of India.

The Eastern coastline includes Eastern Ghats and the Bay of Bengal and extends from Ganga Delta in the North to Kanyakumari in the South.

The Eastern coastline can be divided into three parts according to states, Orissa coastal plain, Andhra coastal plain and Tamil Nadu coastal plain.

The Eastern coastline of India consists of rivers like the Mahanadi, the Godavari, the Krishna and the Cauvery.

The Western coastline, on the other hand, extends from Rann of Kachchh in the north to Kanyakumari in the South.

It is divided into three parts, Konkan coast, the Karnataka coast and Kerala coast.

Western coastline consists of the Indian Ocean, which is the only ocean to be named after a country.

Coconut trees grow all along the Western coast. The sands of Kerala coast have large quantity of Monazite, which is used for nuclear power. Low lying areas of Gujarat are famous for producing salt.

