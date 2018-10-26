India’s coastline conference: Quick takes by panellists

by FPJ Bureau
written by FPJ Bureau

Sandeep Mehta, President, APSEZ:

We have been able to make the Mundra port, a Destination port. Earlier, 90 per cent of our cargo would see transhipment done through Dubai, Colombo or Singapore but now it is around 50 per cent.

 

 

Gautam Dey, Senior Deputy Traffic Manager, MbPT:

We can have a dedicated terminal of 40,000 square feet for international cruises.We shall handle 3.2 million tourists over the next 25 years, and for that we would need to construct five berths from our current single berth.

 

 

Rajiv Agarwal, CEO and MD, Essar Ports:

Cargo in India today is four times of what it was 15-20 years ago and from here on it will be four times in the next 15-20 years. To handle this massive increment from hereon, ports will have to play a major role.

 

 

Anoop K Agrawal, MD, IPRCL:

IPRCL has already completed 8 projects, 20 projects are in progress and for another 10 projects we are preparing DPR or bidding process has started.

 

 

 

Anil Devli, CEO, INSA:

The cost of cargo movement on Indian-owned vessels is 25.9% higher in Indian conditions, which means we do not stay competitive here but outside.

 

 

 

Anoop Kumar Sharma, CMD, SCI:

With different systems, we can have quicker turnaround and improvement in efficiency. For coastal shipping, policy support is needed

 

 

 

Sanjay Gupta, SVP (Shipping), Petronet LNG: Petronet selects ship owners with a credible track record and have regular inspections and periodic meetings.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +Pinterest

You may also like

Raveena Tandon to venture in a fashion brand

April 24, 2018

53 killed, 39 in UP, due to lightning,...

May 14, 2018

Ask alumni for help: Javadekar to edu institutes

September 16, 2018

Jammu and Kashmir: Pulwama encounter a setback for...

December 26, 2017

ULB polls: BJP sweeps JMC, independents emerge single-largest...

October 21, 2018

Centre calls off ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir

June 18, 2018

TV’s favourite host Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover...

November 15, 2017

Indore: Following passion is the route map to...

December 4, 2017

Terror funding mastermind was living in Pune since...

June 22, 2018

Bhopal: Rape victim ends life, husband follows leaving...

April 16, 2018

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.