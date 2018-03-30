World Idli Day 2018: These 10 facts about India’s popular breakfast item will blow your mind

Whenever we think of special breakfast, one of the first things to strike in our mind is, let’s have Idli and chutney. After all, Idli is one of the most favourite breakfast items in India. And for that, we have to salute south Indians for creating such delicious items of the world. Today, the entire world is celebrating World Idli Day and we must say, you must have also craving for Idli for breakfast.

But before having Idli for today’s special menu, just take a look at some of the facts about one of India’s favourite breakfast items.

Idli is considered as one of the quickly made food items. Usually, you can get Idli quickly if you go to any restaurants.

Many dietitians consider Idli as one of the nutritious and healthy foods for the human body. Dietitians also suggest eating Idli regularly in a breakfast for weight loss.

How to make Idli

Idli doesn’t have many calories as it is purely steamed food with high amount of digestive power.

Idli was reportedly invented way back in 700 CE. The earliest mention of Idli occurs in the Kannada writing called Vaddaradhane by Shivakotiacharya in 920 AD. The Kannada king and scholar Someshwara III, also included Idli as a recipe in his encyclopedia, ‘Manasollasa’, written in Sanskrit ca. 1130 A.D.

Apart from Rice Idli, people also like to eat Rava Idli. Moreover, Idli can be made in various types like fry idli, chocolate idli, spicy idli and so on.

One of the famous types of Idli, Rava Idli was invented at the time of World War II in Karnataka. As per the reports, during World War II, when rice was in short supply during the war, they experimented making idli using semolina and created Rava Idli.

Idli’s varieties differ from places to place with different-different names as well. In Karnataka, Idli is also made in their local ingredient which is called Sanna. Also called Hittli in Konkani, Sanna is a famous coastal Karnataka food item. Sambar aside, sanna is enjoyed with traditional coastal fish curries.

Apart from Sanna, Muday idli is a Mangalorean variant of the white wonder. Wrapped and cooked in banana leaves, Muday is likely to be on the list of Udupi hotels.

People must have thought that Idli can only be made with Rice and Rava. But as we all know Indians are so much experimental with their food items, they have made idli with different ingredients. Many households prepare idli with ragi, various millets or parboiled rice replacing regular white rice for idlis.

We can also consider Idli as a shape maker. Yes, Idli can be turned into Upma as many south Indians quash Idli until it looks like Upma. Moreover, people have also given a modern touch to Idli as it is now available in the form of Chinese items like Manchurian Idli, Schezwan Idli, Chilli Idli, Mini Idli etc.

So, let’s celebrate World Idli Day and eat Idli like there is no tomorrow.