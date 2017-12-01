The UpperCrust Food and Wine Show

What: The UpperCrust Food & Wine Show is the most-awaited culinary event – India’s first, finest, biggest, and most successful, in its 15th year now. The three-day food and wine extravaganza – with over 1,40,000 visitors, show cases the best in the business with 150 exhibitors in total. It features some of the finest products and services, from the food and beverage, and kitchen appliance industry- an exciting range of products by market leaders and renowned brands of the world, together under one huge shopping roof.

With food brands such as Fantasie FineChocolates, Anoushka Gourmet ready-to-eat meals, seafood from Cambay, Gadre and Big Sam’s, gourmet products such as Wonderpuff Popcorn, As Chefs Cook, Lady Anna, Europaea, quality meats from Chevon Foods, an all-new range of Veeba sauces, California Walnuts and US Cranberries, Soul pickles, Rostaa’s new range of berries and nuts, a variety of international brands from ​Tree of Life, flavoured and premium teas from Teabox, Tasse de The and The Good Life Co, kitchen equipment from Royal Prestige and a whole lot more. Wine lovers can saunter down wine alley with fine wines by Grover Zampa, Casablanca and flavourful fruit wines by Rhythm Winery, Fruzzante and Come on Charlie.

The UpperCrust Food Show presents its exciting and fabulous line-up of the city’s top chefs in the Live Kitchen – masterclasses where chefs display their culinary skill and share their recipes, and dishes from a variety of cuisines, with you. Look forward to demos by Chef Penpa Tsering (Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach), Chef Prateek Sadhu (Masque), Chef Saransh Goila (Olives from Spain), Chef Nayna Nanji (The Oberoi, Mumbai), Chef Ashish Bhasin (Trident Bandra Kurla), Chef Constantine Tuanga (The Leela, Mumbai), Chef Devwrat Jategaonkar (in association with Ryca Fine Foods), Chef Bhairav Singh (InterContinental Marine Drive), Chef Divesh Aswani (Magazine St. Kitchen) and Chef Sanjana Patel (La Folie).

The UpperCrust Food Show has been successfully bringing together the country’s finest vintners and distillers, the biggest names in the gourmet food and cuisine industry, internationally renowned chefs, leading restaurateurs, respected critics, celebrities known for discerning taste buds and cooking abilities. UpperCrust is just the platform for budding foodie enterprises, so staying true to its USP, you have an array of innovative entrepreneurs and food lovers constantly looking for something new.

When: December 8 to December 10, 10 am to 8 pm

Where: World Trade Centre, Ganesh Murti Nagar, Cuffe Parade