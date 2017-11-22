Thanksgiving 2017: Indulge in Thanksgiving feasts at these Mumbai restaurants

Thanksgiving Day is the time of the year to feel gratitude for all the good things in life. It is celebrated on the second Monday of October in Canada and on the fourth Thursday of November in the United States and other parts of the world. In 2017, Thanksgiving falls on November 23. The day comprises of reunions and feasts with traditional dishes like roasted turkeys, pumpkin pie, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, and corns. If you are among those hoping to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal without spending your day in the kitchen then these are the options for you.

Fifty Five East – For a lavish dinner Usher in thanksgiving with a festive dinner feast at the multi-cuisine buffet restaurant – Fifty Five East and savor the succulent flavors of festive treats. On the menu are maple, ginger glazed gammon ham, sauteed brussels sprouts chestnuts and almonds, roasted winter squash stuffed with wild rice, sauteed red cabbage with sultanas, honey glazed baby carrots with toasted sesame and a ritualistic helping of roast turkey with bread pudding and cranberry sauce, apple chutney, apricot marmalade and more. Complement your delights with fine selections of spirits.

When: November 23

Where: Fifty Five East, Grand Hyatt, Off Western Express Highway, Santacruz East

Bastian – For a family-style dinner



Curated by North American Chefs, the meal comprises of barbeque platter, prawn boil, mashed potatoes, green bean salad, gluten-free stuffing and cranberry sauce, traditional turkey and more. To satiate the sweet tooth, guests can indulge in a variety of treats such as cookies, ice cream sundae bar, pumpkin pie and apple pie. For the thirsty soul, there will be special-edition beer by Gateway Brewing Co., Campo Viejo wines, and spirits including Jameson, Absolut, and Beefeater.

When: Till November 23 from 5 pm to 1:15 am

Where: Bastian, Linking Road, Bandra West

Cost: Rs 5,500 without alcohol, Rs 6,500 with alcohol