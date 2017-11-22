Thanksgiving 2017: Indulge in Thanksgiving feasts at these Mumbai restaurants
Thanksgiving Day is the time of the year to feel gratitude for all the good things in life. It is celebrated on the second Monday of October in Canada and on the fourth Thursday of November in the United States and other parts of the world. In 2017, Thanksgiving falls on November 23. The day comprises of reunions and feasts with traditional dishes like roasted turkeys, pumpkin pie, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, and corns. If you are among those hoping to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal without spending your day in the kitchen then these are the options for you.
Fifty Five East – For a lavish dinnerUsher in thanksgiving with a festive dinner feast at the multi-cuisine buffet restaurant – Fifty Five East and savor the succulent flavors of festive treats. On the menu are maple, ginger glazed gammon ham, sauteed brussels sprouts chestnuts and almonds, roasted winter squash stuffed with wild rice, sauteed red cabbage with sultanas, honey glazed baby carrots with toasted sesame and a ritualistic helping of roast turkey with bread pudding and cranberry sauce, apple chutney, apricot marmalade and more. Complement your delights with fine selections of spirits.
When: November 23
Where: Fifty Five East, Grand Hyatt, Off Western Express Highway, Santacruz East
Bastian – For a family-style dinner
Curated by North American Chefs, the meal comprises of barbeque platter, prawn boil, mashed potatoes, green bean salad, gluten-free stuffing and cranberry sauce, traditional turkey and more. To satiate the sweet tooth, guests can indulge in a variety of treats such as cookies, ice cream sundae bar, pumpkin pie and apple pie. For the thirsty soul, there will be special-edition beer by Gateway Brewing Co., Campo Viejo wines, and spirits including Jameson, Absolut, and Beefeater.
When: Till November 23 from 5 pm to 1:15 am
Where: Bastian, Linking Road, Bandra West
Cost: Rs 5,500 without alcohol, Rs 6,500 with alcohol
Magazine Street Kitchen – For meal full of turkey day classics
The experimental kitchen space has come up with a lip-smacking Thanksgiving feast. The meal is full of turkey day classics to fill your belly up. On the menu are a selection of cold cuts, assorted jams, prawns, autumn greens, roasted turkey breast, turkey leg roulade, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, apple pie, pumpkin pie and more!
When: November 23 at 8 pm
Where: Magazine Street Kitchen, Gala No 13, Devidayal Compound, Gupta Mills Estate, Magazine Street, Byculla
Cost: Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000
The Gourmet Store – For decadent treatsA meal is not complete without desserts. Even the most delicious, filling meal needs a little sweet something at the end. To satiate your sweet tooth The Gourmet Store come up with thanksgiving menu that comprises of chocolate bourbon pecan cake, classic traditional pecan pie, thanksgiving caramel hazelnut cake, pumpkin cheesecake and festive raspberry ganache tart. You can also try their herb-roasted turkey and barbequed ham.
When: till November 23
Where: The Gourmet Store, Grand Hyatt, Off Western Express Highway, Santacruz East
Cafe Zoe – For a big fat traditional meal
If you are planning to host a big fat traditional meal at your home then Cafe Zoe is the place you need to call. The cafe allows you to choose from a delicious meal from their menu that comprises of Butterball turkey, roasted duck or roasted chicken. Each roast has four different sides of your choice. Not to forget their signature desserts. For any order, you need to give a 24-hour notice. The cafe also gives you a dine-in option which offers a 10 percent discount.
Where: Cafe Zoe, Mathurdas Mills Compound, N.M Joshi Marg, Lower Parel
Cost: Rs 1,500 to Rs 17,000