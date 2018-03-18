Summer serendipity: Looking beyond mundane morning meals

Sneha Singh writes about some of the amazing summer breakfast recipes which are definitely not like your ‘oh so boring’ morning meals.

It’s that time of the year when you feel low and your energy gets drained quickly, all thanks to merciless sun and its unpleasant scorching heat outside. And to beat the heat you need the right amount of nutrition to get through the day, and to kick start the day you require a healthy breakfast that keeps you full and energised, until you have your lunch at least. Breakfast which is defined as first meal of the day should be light and healthy as per nutritionists and health experts, but for Indians it’s a different case.

When we talk about breakfast, it’s always either poha, upma, dosa and oily parathas or a typical western breakfast which is a bowl full of milk and cereals with a glass of orange juice if you’re ‘too’ weight conscious. Take heart, because it’s time to ditch your all time favourite unhealthy desi breakfasts loaded with oil, masala, ghee and say yes to deliciously yummy, easy-peasy dishes ideal for summer mornings which are quick, tasty and healthy. Blended with fruits, nuts and cream with a pinch of goodness, here are some amazing breakfast options which will surely make your summer mornings happier.

Overnight Blueberry Oats

A bowl full of oats a day can keep heart issues at bay. Oats are rich in soluble fibre which helps in decreasing high cholesterol levels. For overnight oats all you need is oats, milk, nuts or almonds along with berries. This amazing breakfast is best for those who are always on their toes or who just hate cooking. If you have left-over oats, then well enough or else prepare them at night and pour some milk and mix well. Now you need a mason jar or a bowl to keep it inside the fridge. Next morning, chop almonds and cut some small berries (blueberries can do wonders), top your chilled oats with nuts, almonds and sweet berries. Add some whipped cream at the top or vanilla ice-cream if you want to enhance the sweet quotient.

Mango Pineapple Smoothie Bowl

Highly recommended for summer season this tropical style smoothie can detox you inside out. You just require four ingredients banana, mango, pineapple and coconut milk; you can add fresh cream if you like thick smoothies. Add the ingredients altogether in a blender and blend it till it gets the smooth finishing look. Remember the mixture should be thick and for the toppings, mango and pineapple dices with coconut granola or grated coconuts. If you like experimenting with recipes then you are free to add any fresh fruits according to taste and preferences.

Tropical Papaya Boats

Not just it sounds interesting, but it also looks incredibly colourful and tasty. You just need one fresh papaya, cut it from the middle and the two slices of papaya will be used as a boat and then remove the seeds with the help of a spoon or spatula. Fill your papaya boat with banana ice-cream, flavoured yogurt, with some cherries and chia seeds on the top. The ingredients should be blended properly like a smoothie, blend frozen banana along with yogurt and if it doesn’t blend properly, then add some almond milk, it will make the mixture smoother. And at last, fill the hollow boats with desired amount of banana ice cream and yogurt for toppings you may use fresh fruits, cherries or nuts. Or anything that suits you the best.

Avocado Toast with Egg

Avocado with egg! This may sound strange, but the combination of these two is a perfect package of healthy, creamy and tasty morning. This is the best option to kill your hunger pangs, because the whole wheat bread with avocado and egg is a true blend of protein, healthy fats and calcium, which will indeed keep your tummy full. Take a whole wheat bread and spread mashed avocado mixed with cottage cheese and for egg, crack the egg into a pan, cook for 2 minutes and don’t flip it. Place the egg on top of your toast with its sunny side up. For final touch, add black pepper or oregano for little spiciness. And voila! Your healthy toast with loads of goodness is ready to eat!

Slow Cooker Raspberry French Toast

If you are bored with same old French toast, then now it’s time to replace it with sweet sumptuous Raspberry French Toast, loaded with choco chips ideal for Sunday morning delights. With minimum ingredients the preparation can be done in a jiffy, but it takes a little longer (minimum 2 hrs) for cooking, so patience may help you here. Whisk 4 eggs, 2 tbsp sugar, some vanilla together in a medium bowl. For soft and fluffy base, we need challah bread, a special bread in Jewish cuisine so that we get a nice sweet and spongy taste. Place all the challah cubes in the crackpot slow cooker then pour the whisked mixture above the challah cubes. Then sprinkle berries and choco chips. Again, for the formation of layers repeat the same. Pour milk on the top and cook for 2 hrs until it turns puffy.

Quinoa Fruit Salad

Who said dinner is the best time to have salads, this fruity and juicy Quinoa Fruit Salad proves that a healthy bowl of salad could be munched even during on lazy mornings. When you are too lazy to prepare a breakfast for yourself don’t worry, this special salad is here for your rescue. The essential ingredients are quinoa, blueberries, blackberries, strawberries, mango cubes. For preparation, you will need an uncooked quinoa, around 1 cup, cook the quinoa properly and let it cool down to room temperature. In a large bowl, mix all the berries along with mango and with the quinoa, that’s it! For perfect ending, add honey and lime juice, sprinkle fresh basil on your colourful fruit salad.