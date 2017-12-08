Satiate your misal craving at Misalotsav happening this weekend in Mumbai

Misal, the name is enough to give an instant kick of heat, spice and something yummy. The dish is just perfect for breakfast or a mid-day snack and is also one of the scrumptious vegetarian dishes the food world has to offer. And what if we tell that you can relish on misal varieties from popular eateries from around the Maharashtra at a single place? Well, Mumbai is hosting its first-ever misal festival ‘Misalotsav’ that will offer some of the offbeat versions of the popular snack. For the uninitiated, Misal Pav is a popular street food that comprises of curry prepared with sprouted beans topped with farsan, boiled potatoes, onions, tomatoes, lemon, and coriander, and is served with bread.

The Misal festival is organised by Vile-Parle’s Lokmanya Seva Sangh. On the list are Abhichi Misal, Kolhapur Misal and Lakshmi Misal from Kolhapur, Appa Tandel Snacks from Pen, Naad Khula Misal from Pune, Mauli Misal from Nashik, Shri Mulye Misalwale from Sangameshwar, Manshakti Misal from Lonavala and Mamledar Misal from Vile Parle. If you are a fan of spice go for Misal from Kolhapur, Sangameshwar, Ratnagiri, Pen and if you can’t handle the spice check Puneri misal which are flecked with poha and boiled potatoes. No misal festival is complete with Mamledar Misal, a misal outlet in Thane which has also ventured in Vile Parle, Airoli, and other locations. Try Mamledar’s signature misal that is served in three types according to the level of spiciness – light, medium and spicy. The highlight of the festival is Schezwan Misal, a Chinese twist to the traditional misal, specially introduced by the organisers for the festival.

Need we say more? Be a part of the festival and satiate your misal cravings.

Misalotsav

When: December 9 and 10, from 4 pm to 9 pm

Where: Tilak Mandir, Ram Mandir Road, Vile Parle East