Punjab Grill, Kala Ghoda review: A classy restaurant, where royalty has no bounds!

Some eat to live while others live to eat. Whichever category you fall into, good food has a therapeutic effect on your mind. We experienced this when we visited the newly opened Punjab Grill in Kala Ghoda. For a foodie, Punjab Grill is always on the bucket list and was always on ours. The food here is an exploration of the rich streams of Hindu, Sikh, Pathan and Punjab cuisine. Located in the artsy neighbourhood of Kala Ghoda, the restaurant impresses you with its seating arrangement, service and decor. You just cannot miss the chandelier-lit up as you enter the restaurant. The ambience is a clear winner with a glam look and yet makes you comfortable. Despite arriving at 7:45 pm (pretty much early for dinner) the place already seemed to be buzzing with people.



One of the cocktails to die for at Punjab Grill is ‘Kheera with jeera’ (Rs 245), it is made with cucumber with the Indian touch of black salt, cumin and mint. The Meetha Patta cocktail made with paan leaves, gulkhand and mint were also impressive. If you are someone who feels vegetarian dishes don’t taste good or want to take a quick break from non-vegetarian cuisine, try Punjab Grill’s choicest vegetarian cuisine. We tried the vegetarian kebab platter (Rs 945) that had four types of kebabs, but the ‘Dahi de Kebab’ won our hearts. Do eat the starters in moderation since you still have to give full justice to the main course. For the main course, we tried naan with Aloo Palak (Rs 595) and Tori di sabzi (Rs 595). For non-vegetarian, we tried roti with murgh lababdar (Rs 695)- the gravy had a perfect blend of spicy and sweet taste. The dessert won out heart. We tried gulab jamun, kesari phirni and kalakand. Our food journey ended with the awesome paan shots – a beautiful blend of vanilla ice cream and paan.





Talking about the service the staff here is friendly, right from Chef Amitesh Virdi to the Restaurant Manager Sufiyan, all of them were taking good care of customers and were willing to share information about the cuisine with the customers. The food at Punjab Grill reflects Punjab on the plate in the best way. If you are someone who loves rich North-Indian cuisines, Punjab Grill is the place to be. The food here is cooked skilfully that are bursting with natural flavours. Keep one thing in mind the portions are designed to be abundant and are perfect if you have a never-ending appetite. For days, when you think your taste buds will settle nothing less for garlic melting naans and curries smelling like paradise, you know where you should head to.