Now get edible iPad at this Mumbai patisserie

In the era of gadgets and gizmos, with all sorts of developments and advancements, the one brand that soars above the rest is ‘Apple’. Users of the brand endorse the brand every now and then by bragging about ‘things iPhone does’. With the never-ending list that includes how expensive the phone is, how the camera is best, long life and durability and what not. Not to forget ‘if you don’t have an iPhone, you don’t have an iPhone’. Among the many things iPhone does, one more thing that the phone does is it allows you to eat it. Yes, a Mumbai patisserie has launched edible iPads.

The folks at The Rolling Pin, a patisserie, and cafe in Lower Parel, has come up with a specially designed chocolate iPad. The edible delight is made with pure chocolate and replicates iPad with everything from colours to texts and fonts. Each component is edible and comes in two colours dark brown and white. The edible delight has two flavours dark chocolate and white chocolate. It also offers special packaging meant for gifting.

Talking about the edible iPad Consulting Ched Aditya Gupta says, “We truly enjoy creating these quirky desserts. They take days even weeks of brainstorming and trails to turn into something special like this, but with the growing trends and demands, it helps us engage with our audiences. Their reactions and responses that we receive keep us going and motivated to try more.”

Cost: Rs 750 + taxes

Where: The Rolling Pin, 12, Janta Industrial Estate, Senapati Bapat Road, Opposite Phoenix, Lower Parel