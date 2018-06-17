Mumbai Food Review: Best fusion desserts for Mumbaikars with a sweet tooth

NIKITA CHAWLA picks some of the best fusion desserts for all of the Mumbaikars with a sweet tooth who are looking for the ultimate sugar rush

As the dessert scene explodes in the city with multiple patisseries and new brands coming up, there is suddenly a lot to choose from. With so many unique fusion desserts in the offing, we did a round up and took out some of the best in Mumbai that not only melt in the mouth, but will find a sweet spot in the heart as well! From red velvet jars, fried ice cream rolls and slurpy sundaes to decadent waffles and fudge cakes…we have it all covered! If you are wondering what to try next and have an insatiable appetite for all things sweet then take your taste buds on an unforgettable roller coaster ride with these must visit gems of desserts in the city. Whether you are a sweetaholic on the search for your next sugar rush or just looking to make the most out of your cheat day after the gym, our list will take you on a sweet joyride, sure to get you high!

Visit: The Pabulum, Santa Cruz

Unique Salivating Point: Their melt in the mouth Death by Chocolate Fries

The rains are here and if you love your French fries and everything fried then this one’s for you! If drool worthy chocolate fries are done to death in a salty pan with white chocolate shreds and crunchy chips is not the recipe for happiness, then we don’t know what is! Bliss out on these hot and yummy delights. Want more? Try out their Nacho fries and Cheesy Mayo Twister to balance out all the sweet! The technique is simple, but ingenious and the lighting quick service will make you a regular!

Visit: Mumbai 77, MG Road

Unique Salivating Point: The mammoth Freakshakes

Ever wanted to have all your favourite ice creams and desserts in one big scoopful or serve? Or can perhaps not decide between the chocolates and the berries? Well, this brand is for all you indecisive folks out there! These monster dreams are topped with whipped cream and complete with all your favourite toppings. We recommend the Popcorn Freakshake and the Oreo Freakshake for an unmatched food-gasm. A bit of advice though: Go on an empty stomach and skip the next meal to make the most of your freak on.

Visit: Origin Bubble waffles, Carter Road

Unique Salivating Point: Kitkat Bubble waffles

Crispy Kitkat sticks layered with delectable flavours and exotic fillings, this one is sure to put even the biggest sweetaholic into food coma. Slurp and gulp down your scrumptious waffles.

Visit: Froozo, Malad

Unique Salivating Point: Chocolate Tacos and Black Ice cream

Black ice cream is the latest craze that’s been driving everyone nuts. And if you haven’t tried it yet, then this is the place to visit. This ice cream is made with a charcoal base and cooked in a nitrogen coated pan for the ultimate viscous colour. The toppings are done with dollops of nutella and choco chips before being stuffed into black cones making it darker than midnight. So we are saying if black is your true religion then don’t miss out on this one! They also experiment with tacos and a variety of munchies putting the zing back into boring vanilla sweets. Their Chocolate Tacos and Pizza Waffles are two innovative fusion dishes to try.

Visit: Bombay Churros, Carter Road

Unique Salivating Point: Caramel Sundae, Milk Choco Nuts

The Spanish Churros done just right for those who have an extra sweet tooth. For those who like their sweets albeit not too sweet, this is the place for you! Dusted with cinnamon the freshly baked dough makes for a yummy base. The best part is that you can commit a decadent sin without guilt pangs of the extra calories. So what are you waiting for? Dive into a sea of heaven, one scoopful at a time.

Visit: Bomberry, Tardeo

Unique Salivating Point: Fresh Creameries and Shakes

Now you don’t have to wait for winters to enjoy your favourite raspberries or kiwis. All the produce and raw materials are imported the same day for that extra fresh feel. If you fancy two oddballs in one combination (think strawberry and nutella, caramel and raspberry) then get ready to be bombarded at Bomberry.

Visit: Where’s my Cone?, Bandra West

Unique Salivating Point: Ice cream Cookie Sandwich and Thickshakes

Things taste better when you can have the best of both worlds especially when you can ‘snack’ on desserts. Yes, that’s right! This place serves ice cream cookie sandwiches that crumble in a cool delicious fashion in the mouth. You can get a pop for Rs 120 and if you go for the premium cookies you will shell out Rs 150. They also have decadent thick shakes. Their Snicker Doodle Salted Caramel thickshake deserves a special mention for its sheer consistency and richness. The best part? They are easy on the pocket.

Visit: The Boston Cupcakery, Bandra West

Unique Salivating Point: Apple Cinnamon Ice cream cupcake

Hog on ice cream cupcakes at the Boston Bakery for a sweet serendipity.

Visit: It Happened in New York, Bandra

Unique Salivating Point: Rainbow Bagels

If you are the kind who craves dessert for breakfast, lunch and dinner then this is the place for you! Try the same old Bagels with a rainbow twist in an array of colours and get transported to La la Land. There are options for vegetarians too. What we liked best was their Instagram worthy presentation and the exotic ambience.