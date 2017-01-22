Mug meals: Cooking in 15 mins!

Sapna Sarfare finds out about the latest trend of mug meals for those in a hurry but with a health plan and also provides a few neat recipes for you

It makes you feel nice when certain food trends are just perfect for your needs. They fit your needs, budget and make meals deliciously simple. The latest trend attracting food connoisseurs is the mug meal trend. It works well for those that want yummy meals but are on a diet. Such people avoid delicious meals but end up with big calories. Mug meals simply mean making small, healthy and easy meals served in mugs.

Chef Ashish Ugal, Executive Sous Chef, The Taj Mahal Hotel, New Delhi, plainly describes mug meals as a non-messy comfort food that one can cook easily and quickly. “The meal is prepared in the same mug in which it will be consumed.” Chef Sumalya Sarkar, Executive Chef, The Gateway Resort Damdama Lake, Gurgaon agrees and adds, “Mug meals are simply those meals made in the microwave oven or through oven cooking.”

Chef Soumalya of Protein Bistro, Kolkata explains mug meals as anytime and anywhere meal prepared with limited ingredients. “It is nothing but making the small amount of meal in mugs and serving in that similar mug, keeping in mind the right quantity of minerals and proteins to avoid food wastage. Mug meals are very beneficial for people on diet so that you won’t ever go hungry and you can eat always something homemade.”

The reason for its popularity is quite plain. Soumalya clarifies, “Mug meals are gaining popularity nowadays among the children and teenagers. First of all, they are always adorable and secondly, it makes portion control very easier. It is also popular because of the ambience, and also goes with the outlets. It is also very ideal for serving guests in a mug and becomes the perfect host. They are great for people with diet plans because you will get a compact meal in a proper portion. It is also very comfortable to have the meal in a mug for those who are in a rush. You can have the right quantity of food neither more, nor less.”

Sarkar feels the easiness of cooking such a meal becomes the most striking factor regarding mug meals. Ugal reveals, “Mug meals are non-fried and mostly baked. Quite often wholesome in itself and quit easy to grab. Mug meals also keep the portion size in check.”

One needs to know the equipments required to cook such meals just to make things easier whilst cooking. All you need is a mug or cup (make it oven-proof, metallic, ceramic or glass), microwave, chopping board, knife, induction proof pan, etc.

The curious ones would want to know the kind of things which one can cook via mug meals. Ugal suggests, “Both sweet and savory foods can be cooked; from mug muffins to lasagne, French toast to mug eggs and mug cake.” Soumalya reveals, “You can cook any types of pizza, pasta, pudding, sandwich, rice bowl or various types of desserts only with the help of a micro oven for cooking.”

Of course, cooking any meal is incomplete if you do not get any tips regarding how to prepare and serve them. Sarkar wants everyone to keep the oven’s temperature and cooking time in mind while cooking mug meals. Ugal says, “For mug cake baking specifically, one should always use self-rising flour. Also, one should never fill any mug more than half.”

Soumalya suggests, “While going for mug meals, firstly, before preparing the meal in a mug, first you should brush up the edges of the mug with extra virgin oil along with a teaspoon of butter, so that if you are demoulding the dish, it will easily come out. Secondly, after you cook a mug meal, it should be consumed within 15 minutes, otherwise the food becomes soggy.”

Get yourself ready to prepare fabulously easy meals without any hitch via the mug meal trend and always stay fit.

Microwave Mug Pizza Ingredients 4 tbsp All-Purpose Flour ⅛ tsp Baking Powder 1/16 tsp Baking Soda ⅛ tsp Salt 3 tbsp Milk 1 tbsp Olive Oil 1 tbsp Marinara Sauce 1 tbsp Shredded Mozzarella Cheese 5 Mini Pepperoni ½ Tsp Dried Italian Herbs (Basil or Oregano will work) Method Mix the flour, baking powder and soda and salt together in a microwavable mug. Add in the milk and oil with mix together. There might be some lump but that is okay. Spoon on the marinara sauce and spread it around the surface of the batter. Sprinkle on the cheese, pepperoni and dried herbs. Microwave for 1 minute 10-20 seconds, or until it rises up and the topping are bubbling. Timing is based on my 1200W microwave so your timing might vary. Serve directly. Recipe by Chef Ashish Ugal

Coffee Cream Brulee Ingredients 1000 ml Cooking Cream 10 Egg Yolk 50 gm Nescafe Powder 180 gm Breakfast Sugar 1 Vanilla Bean Method Beat the egg yolk and breakfast sugar with a whisk. Boil the cooking cream and add in beaten yolk mix. Add coffee powder and vanilla bean in above mixer. Pour in cup; Bake at 150c in bain maire. Recipe by Chef Sumalya Sarkar