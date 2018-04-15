Mango Tango! These ‘aam’ dishes by Chef Narayan Salunke are special

Ronak Y Mastakar speaks to Chef Narayan Salunke who has curated special Mango dishes with delicious spins

Summer is on us, and the sun god is blazing down on its full glory. Sipping on all things cold, gorging on ice-cream is fast becoming a common sight (along with shopping for summery clothes, of course). But it’s not just the heat that the season brings with it; what it also brings is king of fruits, the mighty Mango – the fruit that is a favourite not just with kids, with the elderly as well.

All is forgotten when one is savouring those delicious, succulent mangoes especially in the comfort of one’s home. And you probably don’t even think about the outside heat, or will go on to ignore your siblings who are probably sitting next to you eyeing those mangoes. Beyond the sweet, luscious taste of mangoes, they also have the ability of making the grown-ups into a kid again.

Standing proud, as ‘The King of Fruits – Mango’ a timeless favourite of Indians, never fails to please one’s palate. Chef Narayan Salunke, Sr. Executive Sous Chef – Radisson Blu Resort, Alibaug has given a twist to the fruit and curated delicious mango recipes to indulge the taste buds. From spicy chutney to tangy pickles to sweet jams, these recipes are sure to satisfy your every mango craving season.

“Mangos are a refreshing and delicious treat, whether they are on their own or fused into recipes. Being a seasonal fruit, they can be used in various food preparations – coolers, salads, curries and desserts in different cuisines. Originating from the Konkan belt and having travelled across the region, I grew up learning the traditional ways and techniques of Mango preparations. I try to get inspiration from what I learnt as a child and incorporate them in innovative ways in the recipes I dish up at Radisson Blu Resort & Spa Alibaug,” Chef Salunke says.

Being a native of the Konkan region, Chef Salunke says his family has always experimented with mangoes in traditional recipes. “The local culture and traditions witnessed by me since childhood inspires me to bring out the culinary art with seasonal fruit of our region. Variations of the fruit have also instigated me to create different recipes,” he adds.

Apart from mango, Chef Salunke finds fruits like Kokum, Strawberry, Kiwi, Tamarind, Jackfruit, Banana, Chikoo and Apple good ingredients in dishing up some unique dishes.

Mango Chutney Ingredients : Ripe Alphonso Mango Dices 150gm Fresh Tender Coconut 100gm Green Chili 2 to 3 Small Garlic Cloves 2 to 3 Tamarind Pulp 1 tsp. Jaggery 1tsp Salt for taste Method : Grind the all ingredients except mango & make a fine paste Roughly chop the mango Mix the chopped mango in the paste Best when served with parathas or dal rice

Kairi Aani Kandyache Takku (Grated Raw Mango & Onion Pickle) Ingredients : Grated raw mango 150gm Grated onion 100gm Kashmiri chili powder 50gm Jaggery 30gm (optional) Salt to taste For Tempering/ Tadka : Mustard 1tsp Curry leaves 5-7 leaves Hing 1tsp Oil 30ml Methi seeds ½ tsp Turmeric powder 1 pinch Method: – Peel & Grate the onion and the raw mango Mix grated onion, chili powder, grated raw mango, salt & jaggery in a bowl Simultaneously, heat oil in a small frying pan for tempering (Tadka) the ingredients Add mustard & fenugreek seeds to the heated oil and crackle them Then add turmeric powder, Hing & curry leaves in the pan until it changes colour, fry the mix well at a low flame, so that you don’t burn the tempering Pour the entire tempering along with the oil on the mixture, garnish if required. Best when accompanied with Chapatti or Curd Rice

Kairi Aani Kothimbiricha Tikhat Jam (Spicy Raw Mango Jam) Ingredients: – Raw Mango 150gms Jaggery 100gms Chopped Green Coriander 50gms Degi Chili Powder 1 tsp Roasted Cumin Powder 1 tsp Salt to Taste Method: – Boil the raw mango, peel and remove the seed Mix the raw mango pulp, jaggery, roasted jeera powder & chili powder to a bowl Slowly cook this mixture & reduce It will become thick & shiny like a jam Spicy jam is ready. Keep in a refrigerator Serve with parathas, bread and phulka.

Coconut Mango Oatmeal with Cinnamon Hint Ingredients : Shredded tender coconut 50gm Coconut milk 150ml Oats 150gm Ripe small diced mango 150gm Castor sugar 30gm Dry fruits 20gm Honey 20gm Cardamom powder 1 pinch Method : Stir all the ingredients together in a bowl & cover & leave it overnight.

Recipes by Chef Narayan Salunke, Sr. Executive Sous Chef at Radisson Blu Resort & Spa, Alibaug