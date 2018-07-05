Legendary Chef Tarla Dalal’s daughter Renu launches first cookbook on mother’s birth anniversary

Mumbai: The culinary world needs no introduction to the celebrated cookbook author, TV host and renowned chef – the late Tarla Dalal. Thus it holds little surprise when her gifted daughter launched her first cookbook – Modern Vegetarian Recipes on the birth anniversary of her beloved mother at Crosswords bookstore at Kemps Corner, Mumbai.

The cookbook has various modern vegetarian recipes which are inventive, simple and easy to follow. These recipes blend a perfect fusion of eastern and western style of cooking have been authored keeping in mind the diverse age group – children and adults, both young and old.

The book is divided into five sections, namely, starters, salads, main course, desserts and basic recipes. While some of the starters could be used as a main course or as a wholesome midday snack, the salad options are simply easy to make and cover a wide spectrum of ingredients. Several of the main dishes represent global cuisines, though with locally available ingredients. In the dessert section, the ice creams are visually appealing and delicious to taste!

The book originated as a result of the Tarla Dalal’s demise which led to a huge vacuum in the lives of her children. Thus as a gratitude to her beloved mother, Renu penned various recipes after experimenting with them in her own kitchen. Her extensive travels have also helped fuel her passion for creating vegetarian options for the modern palate.

Speaking at the launch Renu Dalal, shared, “I am very excited to launch my first cookbook. I took my first cooking class during my growing up years. My parents loved hosting friends and family over and we used to follow the tradition of not repeating the same menus. Trying out new and innovative dishes have been a tradition in our family and its indeed a great moment for me to have penned some of the tastiest, healthy, quick and easy to prepare recipes, which I’m sure all will enjoy.”

The launch was attended by some of her close friends and family members. The event also witnessed some patrons swearing by some of the recipes like paneer wraps, baked peach yogurt, couscous and lentil salad and asparagus mousse and praising Renu’s delightful recipes.

The book is available on Amazon India and at leading bookstores across India.