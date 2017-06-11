Late-night picks for Mumbai’s hungry souls

Food is always around the corner for those looking for a hearty snack late at night when everything seems to be shut. After a round of dancing at the local club, most people head to different parts in the city, thanking their stars they have options in a bustling city like Mumbai. Boshika Gupta gives a list of places that serve delicious plates of food afterhours

Zaffran, CST Area

This outlet of the popular Mughlai restaurant stays open for its patrons until 3:40 am, promising scrumptious kebabs and curries. Its biryanis are also highly popular and there are plenty of options for every kind of foodie. This is the place to head to for a quiet, lovely ambience with prompt service. Recommended dishes include murgh tikka masala, banjara kebab, butter chicken and murgh zaffrani tikka.

Hours: 12 Noon to 3:40 PM, 7 PM to 3:40 AM

Meal For Two: 1,300

Jaffer Bhai’s Delhi Darbar, Grant Road

This place should be frequented for biryani cravings. It has managed to make a name for itself with its meat offerings and there is a plethora of options to satiate all kinds of meat lovers until really late at night. At the top of the list is chicken biryani followed by mutton biryani and other delicious add-ons such as rumali roti, caramel custard and butter chicken.

Hours: 11:00 AMto 3 AM

Meal For Two: Rs 800

Jantar Mantar, Juhu

Head to this tiny eatery for a quick bite when everything seems shut and hunger strikes in full force. They serve different kinds of delicious Mughlai food including options like stuffed cheese naan with a customized filling. Most popular picks include dal makhani, seekh kebab, paneer tikka and chicken tikka roll. The best part? Their service is rather prompt which means minimal waiting time and hot food!

Hours: 12 Noon to 4 AM

Meal For Two: Rs 800

Fatboy’s Kitchen, Azad Nagar

This is the place to run to for a late-night burger served with a side of fries and some bacon. Their burgers are extremely well-known and juicy. There’s a catch, though. Customers are required to get their food packed and take it away since there’s no room to sit and eat. However, they offer delivery services too! Don’t forget to try the spicy chicken balls and chicken patties.

Hours: 12 Noon to 4 PM, 6 PM to 3 AM

Meal For Two: Rs 700

Night Snackers, Kandivali West

If there’s nothing to eat in the fridge late at night, a delivery service with good food can swoop in to save the day with well-prepared dishes. Night Snackers is one such option in the suburbs with all the usual suspects like fried rice, chicken lollipops, and chicken cheese mayonnaise sandwiches at affordable prices. Expect stress-free uncomplicated food options and quick service with minimal fuss.

Hours: 7 PM to 12 AM

Meal For Two: 500

Kasbah Grand, Goregaon

This place promises a rooftop area with an incredible number of food options. You’ll be spoilt for choice as you try to finalize yout order. Although it offers different types of cuisines, Mughlai remains its speciality. Don’t forget to try chicken lahori, chicken biryani, paneertakatak and raan biryani. End the meal with a delicious serving of phirni. This is an especially good pick for catching live sports screenings.

Hours: 12:30 PM to 4 AM

Meal For Two: 1,400

FiestaBites, Dadar

A late-night match on TV calls for delicious food with old friends. FiestaBites is a home-delivery place with eclectic options ranging from pastas to pav bhaji and more. Expect quick service, decent portion sizes and hot food delivered till late in the night. This isn’t fancy but it’s reliable and works well when you’re longing for comfort food at your doorstep.

Hours: 11 AM to 4 M

Meal For Two: 800

Lazeez, Bandra

A proper late-night restaurant, Lazeez offers Chinese and continental food along with pizzas in Bandra. A sheesha lounge with a lively crowd, this is the place to go after partying for quick bites and a good conversation with friends. Popular food picks here include butter garlic chicken, shawarma, Oreo shake, fried rice and Nutella shake. The staff is super friendly and responsive which is a definite plus.

Hours: 1: 30 PM to 4 AM

Meal For Two: 1,000

The Beer Café, Chakala

Go here for a fun vibe, wheat beer, fries and a whole lot of entertainment. The seating options are comfortable, staff is helpful and things are easy-going. There is a little something for everyone – from a quick bite to a full meal. They even have plenty of non-alcoholic beverages and snacks for guests. Try the vada pav, supreme pizza, penne arrabiata, club sandwich and muffins.

Hours: 24 Hours

Meal For Two: 1,800

Bade Miya, Colaba

It’s a legendary place that has managed to appeal to plenty of people over the years who still swear by its simplicity. A no-frills, quick service place, this is the place to head to after a night spent bar hopping for some delicious Mughlai food. Hot favourites include seekh kebab, butter chicken and mutton seekh roll. You can pick up the food and eat in the car too!

Hours: 12 Noon to 3 AM

Meal For Two: 900