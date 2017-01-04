Kick start your day in style at these breakfast places in Mumbai

In between all the morning madness, the most important meal of the day – breakfast –suffers the most and many a times given a miss. We all know that missing a breakfast is equal to spoiling the whole day. Moreover, in a city like Mumbai there are loads of places that offer delectable and scrumptious breakfast. Check out the list and there will be no morning when you will have to be empty stomach.

Salt Water Cafe

The timeless European Cafe serves hearty breakfast in a casual ambiance. The place is a paradise for egg-lovers as it offers an array of egg dishes from classic eggs Florentine to mixed-meat omelette. The cafe serves breakfast throughout the day so whether you are hunting for a snack place before office or a casual place for a meeting, it is one of the best leisurely options to look out for. Smoked bacon pancake is a must try here.

Address: Nagin Mahal, Ground Floor, Next to Ambassador Hotel, Veer Nariman Road, Churchgate

Also check its Bandra outlet

The Yoga House

Calm ambiance, blue walls, vegan and organic food, is what you all can expect from a place called The Yoga House. The macrobiotic fit-foods are a blend of modern recipes and ancient nutritional wisdom and tradition. Even the cold beverages are prepared minus ice. The dishes are inspired by ‘I love yoga’ theme with names such as I am dieting, I am slimming, I am fighting, I am inviting, I am inviting, I am sunbathing, I am belly dancing and I am detoxifying, among others.

Address: Nargis Villa, Water Bungalow, Sherly Rajan Road, Near Rizvi College, Bandra West

Cost for two: Rs 1,200

Aaswad

If you are looking for a traditional Maharashtrian authentic breakfast, then head to Aaswad in Dadar. Their Thalipeeth, Misal Pav and Kothambir Vadi are to die for. Aaswad’s misal pav has won ‘The Foodie Hub Global Award’ in 2015 for ‘World’s tastiest vegetarian dish’.

Address: L J Road, Shivaji Park, Dadar

Cost for two: Rs 200 for two

The Chocolate Heaven

Shattering the myth that chocolate is a dessert; The Chocolate Heaven is a dream cafe for chocoholics. The place serves amazing waffles, pancakes, chocolate shakes, hot and cold beverages.

Address: Sheetal Smruti, Swastik Society, Bhai Das Hall, JVPD Scheme, Vile Parle West

Cost for two: Rs 500 for two

Ram Ashray

Medu Vada and filter coffee makes a perfect breakfast and Ram Ashray is a pro when it comes to South Indian breakfast. The place opens at 5:30 am and is full within 30 minutes. Also, try sheera here, you will find different flavours –pineapple, banana, badam etc –everyday.

Address: Shreeji Sadan Building, Bhandarkar Marg, Opposite Matunga Kabutar Khana, Matunga East

Cost for two: Rs 200

Tharu Sweets Mukhi Bhandar

If you are in a mood to indulge in authentic Sindhi breakfast, head here on Sunday morning. The Dal Pakwan made in pure ghee served with tangy tamarind chutney is worth the weekly wait. Also, try its Sindhi Curry and pattice.

Address: Madhuban Building, Khar Pali Road, PD Hinduja Marg, Khar West

Cost for two: Rs 200

Indigo Deli

The all-day casual dining restaurant has revolutionised the concept of breakfast by launching new egg-centric menu. The menu comprises everything from Eggs Benedict to Eggs Florentine. The vegetarian options include Upma, Bircher Muesli paired with a huge variety of juices, exotic tea and coffee.

Address: Fatima Villa, 29th Road, Pali Naka, Bandra West

Cost for two: Rs 2,000

Cafe Military

Situated in the bylanes of Fort, the cafe is always thronged with office-goers in the morning. The place makes some of the delicious grubs at cheap prices –Egg masala with pav, maska pav with chai, kheema pav, omelette with chilli and onions, Parsi akoori to name a few.

Address: Ali Chamber, Tamarind Lane, Fort

Cost for two: Rs 300

Jamjar Diner

Jamjar Diner is a small facade located in Versova with quirky interiors, plethora of games and of course delicious food. It is popular for burgers, pizzas, jagaritas and smoothies. JJ’s Superfood Smoothie Bowl is a must try. The smoothie bowl makes a colourful picture with layers of bananas, kiwi, coconut flakes and raisins.

Address: 7A & B, JP Road, Aram Nagar II, Opposite Palm Beach Apartment, Versova, Andheri West

Cost for two: Rs 1,500

Image source: Zomato