India Grape Harvest Wine Festival Nashik 2018: Cook, Paint, Dine and much more in Maharashtra’s first Wine Festival!

Wine. The word itself has an elegance and richness attached to it. For a wine lover, it is a companion to every simple joy of life. The velvety notes of red wine and delicate flavours of white wine add colours to a wine lovers life. The wine has plenty of health benefits like it lowers the risk of heart diseases and boosts the immune system. But do we really need health benefits to drink wine? Well, we give you another reason to drink wine. The Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) in association with Nashik Valley Wine Cluster has kick-started the India Grape Harvest Wine Festival (IGHWF) from February 9 to March 11 (weekends) at wineries and vineyards across Nashik Valley.

The festival aims to popularise Indian grapes and raisings, increase wine agricultural and industrial production, boost the wine and agro-tourism and generate employment opportunities. The festival is inspired by the ones held in France, Italy, and Spain and is being held across 20 venues – Vinchur Wine Park, Vallonne Vineyards, Soma Winery, Renaissance Winery, Vintage Winery, Nipha Winery, Sula Vineyards, Sayhadri Agro Farm, Kensington Club and Chandon India, among others. The IGHWF also has multiple workshops and seminars for farmers to make them aware of food safety, skill development and technical enhancement.

What’s more? The third edition of the month-long wine allows attendees to taste 72 varieties of wines. There are an array of fun activities lined up for attendees like bathing in wine, wine tastings, vineyard tours with a viticulturist and winemaker, grape stomping, wine painting, vinotherapy, cooking with wine, fashion show, dance performances, live music by indie artists, hot air balloon tours and more, that will take place across vineyards in the region. The festival will conclude with a Grape Carnival Rally and a road show parade with bikes and chariots.

The entry fee for the festival range from Rs 300 to Rs 1,500 depending on the venue. Tent stays are also available that costs Rs 5,000 on weekdays and Rs 7,000 on weekends.