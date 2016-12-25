How to host a perfect barbeque

The chilly winter means going for roasts and barbeques with a gung-ho. Sapna Sarfare suggest ways to let this foodie experience get better

The chilly season is perfect to try out quite varied things in fashion and food. Amongst these things, going outdoors for barbeques or roast suit the winters perfectly. It brings everyone together over some tempting food cooked over fire.

Hira Mulchandani who owns the Mumbai-based restaurant Death by BBQ too feels barbeques and roasts are perfect for the winters. She quips, “Winters bring upon the start of the festive season which brings together families and friends and what better way to celebrate the festive season with a big hearty meal. While barbecues and roasts can be equally enjoyed in a small circle, they are usually associated with a big gathering and therefore are perfect for the festive season.”

Chef Raheel Ahmed, Executive Chef, JW Marriott Kolkata, feels the dropping temperature makes us turn to comfort food. “And what’s more comforting than a roast? Christmas is a time for some comfort food, and there is nothing better than a good, old-fashioned winter roast or a barbecue.”

On a personal note, Chef Raheel likes a Well-prepared Quail BBQ and a Country Chicken Roast. Hira, on the other hand, is a fan of big bold flavors. “Give me a simple roast of meat, potatoes and gravy and I’m a happy man. I’m also a fan of Indian barbecues like Tandoori Raan, Kebabs, etc.”

Of course, different regions have their own unique take on barbeques and roasts fit to be enjoyed in winters plus beat the chill too. “India itself has different types of barbecues, Tandoor being one of them. In Rajasthan, during winters, they dig a hole in the sand, add burnt cow dung/coals, wrap meat (lamb, chicken, rabbit) in leaves, throw it on top of the charcoals and cover it with sand until cooked. In the Philippines, they roast an entire pig over open flames and feast. Korea, Japan and China too have their own versions of barbecues and roasts.”

Chef Raheel admits that winters means Christmas season. “So, there are a variety of different roasts, served across the world. There is the traditional chicken or turkey roast. Other than that there are roasts like a proper British roast leg of lamb, pork roast with apples and onions, crispy roast duck, roasted beef tenderloin and other such variations.”

If going for barbeque and roast perfection, it helps to know the perfect ingredients to be used. Hira suggests, “As mentioned earlier, winter roasts usually involve big bold flavors and therefore hearty cuts of meats like the leg, shoulder of lamb or pork do pretty well. Due to its heat inducing nature, quail is a good ingredient to have during winters. Root vegetables like carrot, yams, turnips, beets, etc. are in season during winters and are great for roasts as an accompaniment.”

Chef Raheel wants everyone to get the basics right for even a simple roast. “The most important ingredient is the meat; the second, being good quality salt and pepper. And the last one is the equipments to be used. The vegetables should be bountiful, of course, but there’s no need to go overboard. Roast the veggies in olive oil, with a tablespoonful of butter added – the natural sugars in the butter (lactose) help to give a good caramelisation to the potatoes.”

Some other points mentioned by Chef Raheel are firstly keeping meat at room temperature. “Avoid washing the meat as roasting anyway kills the bacteria and germs. Dry the meat really well and later season it well. Preheating the oven to the required temperature is good. For perfect barbecues, the ingredients are salt, smoked paprika, onion powder, granulated garlic, freshly cracked black pepper, BBQ sauce, apple cider vinegar and apple juice, granulated honey and other condiments and fruit juices.”

It is time to know the tips to perfect your barbeque and roast plan for winters. Hira starts by strongly suggesting beginners to invest in a good thermometer. “For just Rs. 300-400, you own a device that will help you cook meat to perfection every single time. A good way to ensure that your meat doesn’t dry up and remains juicy is to brine the meat for at least 8-10 hours.

Wet brining involves marinating meat in a solution of salt, sugar and water. Always let your meat rest after its done cooking. Resting allows the muscles of the meat to relax and take back the juices it lost during cooking. The larger the cut of meat, the longer you need to allow it to rest.”

Also Read: 15 minutes cooking

There are also things to avoid for perfect roasting or barbeque. Chef Raheel recommends, “Do not go flip, baste or check the meat unless you see smoke pouring out. Avoid opening the oven whilst cooking as it can lower the oven heat and indirectly increase cooking time. Do not flip the meat without need while roasting on a rack as heat always hits all the side cooking the meat evenly. Avoid basting if you do not want soggy meat skin. For barbecue, do not turn meat frequently. If you want the juices, flip the meat or veggies with a tong or spatula.”

Start the fire and prep yourself to make the perfect barbeque and roast for this chilly season.