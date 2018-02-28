Holi ‘high’: 5 bhang infused recipes to try this Holi

Holi is a beautiful amalgamation of colours, food, cheer, fun and of course ‘bhang’. Holi and ‘bhang’ are inseparable and the consumption of bhang has been considered a standard practice for decades now. It not only gives a kick to the festival but also beautifully blends with various ingredients. To add a twist to the festival we bring to you five bhang infused recipes that will add delight to your plate. From bhang pakode to bhang falooda, the recipes are easy to make and will leave you asking for more. Since we are talking about ‘bhang’ infused recipes. Here’s how to make bhang paste.

Bhang paste

Ingredients:

1 cup bhang leaves

4 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon oil

Water

Recipe:

Crush bhang leaves.

Boil water in a pan and add leaves to it.

Lower the flame and boil the leaves for 15 minutes.

Cool the mixture in a room temperature and blend it into a paste.

Strain the paste.

To add a flavour to Holi celebration, here are bhang infused recipes.

Bhang chocolate covered fruits





Ingredients:

Fruits of your choice

2 tablespoon butter

1 teaspoon bhang powder

Milk chocolate slab

Chopped dry fruits

Recipe:

In a double boiler method over a low heat, melt the butter and add bhang powder to it.

Using the same method, melt the chocolate slab.

As the chocolate melts, add the bhang infused butter and mix it well.

Cut fruits in any shape you like and insert a toothpick in it.

One by one dip the fruits in the chocolate and keep it in a tray draped with butter paper.

Refrigerate the fruits for two hours and then enjoy.

Bhang Pakode



Ingredients:

Vegetable of your choice (For eg – Onions, Potatoes, Cauliflower, Brinjal etc)

Chickpea flour

Baking soda

Chilli powder

Salt

Bhang paste

Oil

Water

Recipe:

Take a bowl and add chickpea flour, a pinch of baking soda and salt, red chili powder (as required) and water. Make a thick paste.

Add bhang paste to the batter.

Cut the vegetables into slices.

Dip the vegetables one by one in the batter and deep fry it on a medium flame.

Serve it hot with chutney.

Bhang Chutney





Ingredients:

1 teaspoon bhang seeds (Hemp seeds)

4 green chilies

2 teaspoon lime juice

Fresh peppermint leaves (pudina)

Salt

Water

Recipe:

Roast bhang seeds and cool it at room temperature.

Grind the seeds into a fine powder.

Add chilies, lime juice, peppermint leaves and salt to the powder and grind it well.

Add water and make it a smooth paste.

Bhang Thandai





Ingredients:

Milk

Sugar

Dry fruits

Poppy seeds (khus khus)

Cardamom powder

Bhang paste

Black pepper

Recipe:

Make sugar syrup by adding 2 cups of sugar in half a litre of water.

Take water in a bowl and add dry fruits, black pepper, and poppy seeds. Let it soak for two hours and grind it in a fine paste.

Strain the paste.

Add milk and sugar syrup in the paste.

Sprinkle cardamom powder on the milk.

Refrigerate it for two hours.

Garnish the drink with chopped dry fruits and serve chilled.

Bhang Kulfi





Ingredients:

Milk

Sugar

Cardamom powder

Bhang paste

Recipe:

Boil milk in a pan.

Add sugar, cardamom and bhang paste.

After the mixture gains consistency, cool it in a room temperature.

Strain the mixture into a kulfi mould and let it freeze.

Tips: