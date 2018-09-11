Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Unique Modak makeovers in Mumbai

It’s Ganesh Chaturthi and sweet shops in the city are flooded with sweets and savories, especially ‘Modaks’ – the favourite food of the elephant god. Lord Ganesha and modak are synonymous. We love modak all year around but they are the need of the hour for all the 11 days and cannot be avoided how much we try. With due respect to the traditional steamed and fried modak, if you had enough of them and want to try the delicacy with a blend of mithai and modern desserts then there are plenty of options in Mumbai that suits the palate of every devotee.

Caramella – For Chocolate Orange Ganache



If you don’t care about those extra calories then peanut butter modak is a must try! Ketki Barfiwala started Caramella in 2014 with a sole idea to give a makeover to modak. “I wanted to do something offbeat for the young generation keeping chocolate as the base,” says Ketki. Flavours available are Nutella Modak, Chocolate orange ganache Modak, Peanut butter Modak and Hazelnut praline Modak.

Cost: Box of 4: Rs 140

Box of 6: Rs 180

Box of 6(Blue): Rs 200

Box of 12: Rs 360

Address: Khar West

Contact Number: 98203 52213

Khandani Rajdhani – For Chana Dal Modak



Khandani Rajdhani is offering Ganesh Chaturthi special thali, especially that includes a wide variety of delightful dishes. One can find a wide range of modaks such as Chana Dal Modak, Chocolate Modak, Coconut Modak, Dryfruit Modak, Kaju Modak, Kesar Mawa Modak, Motichur Modak, Strawberry Modak, and the traditional Ukadiche Modak.

Vedge – For Modak Platter

Vedge has curated an exclusive Modak Platter for Ganesh Chaturthi with exciting flavours like Chocolate Vanilla and Cooked Apple & Cinnamon. The Modak Platter includes Coconut & Jaggery Modak, Cooked Apple & Cinnamon Modak, Carrot, Cashewnut & Khao Modak, Chocolate Vanilla Modak, Coconut Caramel Modak, and Coconut & Raisin Fried Modak.

Cost: Rs 199 per platter

Address: Vedge, Ground Floor, Fun Republic Mall, Shah Industrial Estate, New Link Road, Andheri West

All My Sins



All My Sins founder Etee Poddar has come up with a fusion of Indian favourites combined with the classic no-bake cheesecake. This Ganesh Chaturthi try their classic Motichoor and Gulab Jamun Cheesecake, that will gratify your taste buds to the core.

Cost: Half kg- Rs 1,500

1 kg – Rs 2,200

Address: A-6, Mamta Building, 1st Floor, Irla Bridge, S.V.Road, Andheri West

Contact: 98206 51129

Khandani Rajdhani’s Maharaj Jodharam Choudhary shares the recipe of ‘Chocolate Modak’.

Ingredients:

2 cups Ricotta Cheese

1 cup Sweetened Condensed Milk

1/2 cup semi-sweet Chocolate Chips

1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder

Recipe:

Heat heavy bottom pan on a medium heat.

To that add ricotta cheese

Mix and cook for 5 to 8 minutes.

Once the ricotta cheese starts to thicken up, add condensed milk in that.

Mix and cook for 4 to 5 minutes more.

Turn the heat off.

Add cocoa powder, chocolate chips, mix well.

Wait until mixture cools down completely.

Once the chocolate mixture is cool to touch.

Take the modal mold and stuff with chocolate mixture to give that a modak shape.

Chocolate Modak is ready!

Executive Sous Chef, Lokesh Jarodia, Novotel Imagica Khopoli, shares the recipe of Barfi Modak.

Ingredients

Kaju paste – 125 grams

Khoya – 100 grams

Sugar – 100 grams

Elaichi

Pista crushed

Silver Barak

Almond slice fine

Pista slice fine

Milk – 300ml

Ghee – 100 grams

Kesar

Recipe: