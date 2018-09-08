Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Traditional steamed and fried modak recipes you have been looking for

No wonder Modak is Lord Ganesha’s favourite food. It has a special importance during Ganesh Chaturthi. The sweet dumpling is prepared using jaggery, coconut, wheat flour/maida, and ghee. They are either steamed or fried. The steamed version is called ‘ukdiche modak’ while the fried one ‘talalele modak’. The steamed ones are soft and luscious and the fried ones are crunchy. Modaks are also known as ‘Kudumu’ in Telugu, ‘Kadubu’ in Kannada, ‘Kozhakatta’ in Malayalam and ‘Kozhukattai’ in Tamil.

Quick tip: Cut hot steamed modak in two pieces and sprinkle few drops of melted ghee. It tastes yummy.

With Ganesh Chaturthi around the corner, here are the recipes of traditional steamed and fried modaks.

For The Stuffing

Ingredients: Grated coconut – 1 cup

Jaggery – Half cup

Khoya – 2 tablespoon

Cardamom powder

Dry fruits (optional)

Recipe:

Take grated coconut, jaggery and khoya in a non-stick pan and cook it for few minutes and stir occasionally. Make sure the mixture turns light brown.

Add cardamom powder and dry fruits. Cook the mixture for a minute.

Allow mixture to cool at room temperature.

Note:

The same stuffing can be used in both, fried and steamed modaks.

Ensure you seal the edges of the modak else any crack or hole might get the stuffing out from the modak.

Steamed Modak recipe

Ingredients:

Rice flour

Ghee

Salt

Water

Recipe:

Take water in a pan, add a pinch of salt. Let the water boil for a while.

Add ghee.

Add rice flour and stir it using a spatula.

Cover the flour with a lid and cook it for 2 minutes.

Place the mixture on a plate and let it cool enough to handle.

Knead the dough when it is hot and make sure there are no lumps.

Make small balls of the dough.

Take a modak mould and grease it with ghee.

Place a ball into the mould and make the center hollow using a finger.

Add the coconut stuffing and seal the open part.

If you don’t have a mould you can even make modak with your hands.

Brush all the modaks with water.

Steam modaks for 15 minutes.

Let it cool and place them on a plate.

Fried modak recipe

Ingredients:

Wheat flour

Maida

Salt

Milk

Water

Oil

Recipe: