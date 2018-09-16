Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Sweet treats for the special season

Manasi Y Mastakar suggests sweet treats for the special season

Lord Ganesha is home and is being indulged with special delicacies offered daily to him. While modak continue to remain his favourite, there are other sweets that one can offer the Lord as well. Here we present a few recipes that can be added in your Ganesh Chaturthi special menu.

Chocolate Modak

Ingredients

½ cup chopped dark chocolate

1 cup rice flour + for dusting

¼ cup fresh cream

2 teaspoons Nutralite Classic + for greasing

½ cup scraped fresh coconut

¼ cup finely chopped mixed dry fruits (cashew nuts, almonds, raisins, pistachios)

Salt to taste

Method

To prepare stuffing, heat cream in a non-stick pan and bring to boil.

Take chocolate in a bowl. Add hot cream and mix till chocolate melts. Add 1 teaspoon Nutralite Classic, coconut and mixed dry fruits and mix well. Refrigerate it.

Boil 1 cup water in another deep non-stick pan. Add salt and remaining Nutralite Classic and mix well. Add 1 cup rice flour and keep stirring for a minute. Sprinkle some water, mix, cover and cook on low heat for 2-3 minutes. Transfer the mixture on the worktop and mix using a spatula and knead into a smooth dough.

Dust the worktop with some rice flour and knead the dough well. Transfer in a bowl, cover with damp muslin cloth and set aside for 30 minutes.

Heat sufficient water in a deep non-stick pan. Place a steamer, cover and let it heat.

Divide the dough into equal portions.

To prepare one modak, grease the inside of a modak mould, line it with a portion of dough, fill it with some chocolate stuffing, cover using some more dough, seal and de-mould.

Place the modaks in steamer, cover and steam for 10 minutes.

Serve.

–Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

Baked Mawa Gujiya

Ingredients

Pastry

1 cup (120 grams) refined flour

3 tablespoons Nutralite Classic

Oil for greasing

Filling

⅔ cup (120 grams) khoya/mawa, crumbled

½ cup (80 grams) chopped dried figs

½ cup (75 grams) chopped seedless dates

10 cashew nuts, chopped

10 almonds, chopped

10 walnuts, chopped

Method

For the pastry, sift the flour into a bowl and rub in Nutralite Classic with your fingertips till the mixture resembles breadcrumbs. Add one-fourth cup and one tablespoon of cold water and knead into a stiff dough. Cover with a piece of damp muslin and set aside for fifteen minutes.

For the filling, heat a non-stick pan; add the khoya and sauté for three minutes or till the fat separates. Set aside to cool.

Add the figs, dates, cashew nuts, almonds and walnuts, and mix well. Divide into twelve equal portions.

Divide the dough into twelve equal portions and shape into balls. Roll out each ball into a puri. Place one portion of the stuffing on one half of the puri, lightly moisten the edges, fold the other half over the stuffing and press the edges to seal. Pinch the edges to make a design.

Preheat the oven to 180 °C. Grease the baking tray with Nutralite Classic and brush some Nutralite Classic on gujiyas.

Bake in the preheated oven for 15-20 minutes.

Serve.

–Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

Gehun Ki Kheer

Ingredients:

150 gms Broken wheat

50 gms Ghee

50 gms Raisin

2 gms Cardamom powder

50 ml Jaggery

100 gms Cashew nut

500 ml Milk

Method:

Heat ghee in a thick bottom non-stick pan; add lapse and sauté till translucent and fragrant.

Add raisins and sauté on high heat. Add green cardamom powder and cashew nut and mix well. Add jaggery and mix well and cook for a minute. Add 1 cup water and cook, stirring continuously for 3-4 minutes.

Reduce heat, add milk, gradually and keep stirring till well blended. Serve hot.

– Recipe by Executive Sous Chef, Lokesh Jarodia, Novotel Imagica Khopoli