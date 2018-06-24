Fresh Fruit Tart to Blackberry Mousse, savour this fruitilicious journey

Include those juicy-tangy thingies in your platter and celebrate the goodness of fruity foods. Embark on a fruitilicious journey with NIKITA CHAWLA as she shares DIY recipes from top chefs

Fruits are rich in magnesium, phosphorous, antioxidants and offer a host of other benefits. Then we have super foods that are richly nutritionally dense, known to be anti-aging which are also good sources of vitamin and minerals. Together, these nutrients promote the health of the cardiovascular, digestive and immune systems. No wonder they are making their way into the mainstream gastronomical dishes in exciting new ways! Be it Entremet, Tart, Bonbon, Thin, Truffle or Cookie fruit based desserts or dishes, all such fuit based foods are trending this season and doing the rounds in the city. The fruitarian diet alone is very restrictive. So, to spice it up in interesting ways, we present you some of the awesome summer-fruits-inspired recipes of starters and desserts by some of the city’s top chefs, which will surely hit your taste buds with a fruity punch!

Apple Pie

They say an apple a day keeps doctor away. But sometimes eating apple is too boring. Apple Pie is one time solution for satisfying your taste buds.

Ingredients for Hot water pastry crust:

l Rose Flour – 170 gms

l Anchor butter – 85 gms

l Salt 3 – 3 gms

l Water – 170 ml

l Egg yolks – 1 nos

Procedure:

Boil water, salt and butter together. Add sifted flour sand mix with a mixer paddle. Work quickly. Once the dough cools down, add in egg yolk. Chill the dough for two hours and then roll the dough to 2.5 mm. Add apple filling and bake at 160 degree celsius until golden brown.

Ingredients for apple filling:

l Granny smith apple – 5 nos

l Anchor butter – 25 gms

l Sugar – 75 gms

l Vanilla/cinnamon – QS

l Bead crumbs – 70 gms

l Raisin – 20 gms

Procedure:

Cook apple with all the ingredients until slightly softened. Let cool before pouring onto crust to continue baking.

Summer Salad

A salad rich in antioxidants, folates, pantothenic acid, potassium, magnesium, copper and fibre? Yes you can make one!

Vinaigrette Dressing

Balsamic vinegar – 1/3 cup

Extra virgin olive oil – 2/3 cup

Minced prunes – 1/3 cup

Clove garlic ½

Sea salt and pepper to taste

Ingredients

Mixed berries, Mesclun greens, Green apple, Avocado, Fennell, Cherry tomatoes, Candied walnuts, Almond flakes, Orange

Litchi Preparation:

For vinaigrette: Combine all vinaigrette ingredients in a medium sized mixing bowl and whisk together.For salad: Thoroughly mix remaining ingredients for the salad together in a large mixing bowl, season with salt and pepper and dress to your liking with vinaigrette.

Savoury starters

For starters, check out these exclusive recipes by Chef Rahul Dhavale, the Executive Chef at The Westin Mumbai Garden City:

Fresh Fruit Tart

This one needs no introduction!

Ingredients:

For sweet paste (Tart base):

l Sugar – 150gms

l Butter unsalted – 200 gms

l Refined flour – 375 gms

l Eggs – 75 ml

l Almond powder – 45 gms

For diplomat cream:

l Sugar – 20 gms

l Milk – 60 ml

l Fresh cream – 40 ml

l Corn starch – 5g ms

l Soft butter unsalted – 10 gms

l Vanilla essence – 2 ml

l Whipped cream – 180 gms

Required fresh fruits:

l Washington apple

l Kiwi

l Fresh figs

l Williams pear

Preparation

Take castor sugar and butter, and cream it with the help of paddle attachment in a planetary mixer. Slowly one by one pour egg, one at a time and scrape in between. Add all the dry ingredients. Take the dough and put it for chilling. Once it has chilled, sheet with the help of sheeter or rolling pin to the desired thickness. Line a tart mould with butter and flour, now line the dough in the mould. Blind bake it at 170 C for 10 to 12 mins until edges are golden brown. For the diplomat cream take milk cream and boil it in a saucepan. In a bowl, add sugar and eggs, corn flour together, once the previous mixture has boiled temper eggs into it. Once the mixture starts to coat the back of the spoon, remove it from flame, put it in a shallow container, and add softened butter to it. Add whip cream to the custard. Take the tart line it with cocoa butter, now add diplomat custard to it and top it up with summer fruits.

Watermelon and Basil Cooler

Watermelons are mostly water — about 92 percent — but this refreshing fruit is soaked with nutrients. Each juicy bite has significant levels of vitamins A, B6 and C, lots of lycopene, antioxidants and amino acids.

Ingredients: l Watermelon, l Basil

Preparation: Take out the juice of fresh watermelon and chill it. Shred the basil and add it into chilled watermelon juice. Serve cold.

Delectable Desserts

Wondering what to have for dessert? says Dhawal Shah, Chef Patisserie from The Dessert Street “My favourite dessert out of the menu currently is the Litchi & Rosewater Entremet. The combination is very light, but has a burst of flavours which creates a great balance.” We couldn’t agree more! This dessert is slice of heaven on earth consisting of four distinct layers that blend into each other yet retain their own. There is Raspberry Litchi & White Chocolate Ganache, Litchi & Rosewater Jelly, Litchi & Rosewater Mousse and Vanilla Genoise.

They also make the delectable Spiced Apple Petit Gateau that consists of spiced apple jelly with an Apple and Vanilla sponge as well as Vanilla Bean White Chocolate Mousse making it a must try for dessert aficionados!

Here are some DIY recipes from Chef Sahil Wadhwa you can try at home and whip up something for yourself:

Orange and Lemon Chilled Cheesecake

Ingredients for crust:

l Digestive biscuits – 188 gms

l Anchor butter 82% melted – 88 gms

Procedure: Place biscuits in plastic bag and crush with rolling pin. Add in melted butter and mix well. Pour into cake ring and press firmly down for an even base.

Ingredients For mousse:

l Anchor creame cheese – 200 gms

l Icing sugar – 135 gms

l Orange zest + juice – 1 ml

l Lemon zest + juice – 1 ml

l Gelatin – 12 gms

l Anchor extra whipping cream – 335 gms

Procedure:

Bloom the gelatin in cold water and let it dissolve. Next, beat cream cheese and icing sugar together until smooth. Add in juices and zest and add the melted gelatin last. Whip the cream to soft peaks and fold into cream cheese. Pour the mixture into cake ring, over the crust base and set in chiller.

Meanwhile, for the fruit jelly:

l Mango – 120 gms

l Sugar – 5 gms

l Gelatin – 2 gms

l Cold water – 8 ml

Dissolve gelatin in cold water and let it dissolve. Warm together mango pieces and sugar to 60 degree celsius and once it cools down mix it with the gelatin.

Blackberry Mousse

Ingredients for mousse:

l Blackberry – 250 gms

l Sugar – 54 gms

l Hibiscus syrup – 70 ml

l Gelatin – 8 gms

l Cold water – 32 ml

l Whipping cream – 226 gms

Procedure:

Bloom gelatin in cold water and let it dissolve. Warm the blackberry (squeeze out the puree) and hibiscus syrup to dissolve in sugar. Cool puree mixture to 20 degree celcius before adding gelatin. Whip the cream to soft peak and fold into the cool mixture.

Ingredients for raspberry jelly:

l Raspberry jelly pure – 125 gms

l Sugar – 40 gms

l Gelatin – 10 gms

l Cold water – 50 ml

Procedure:

Bloom gelatin in cold water and let it dissolve. Warm raspberry puree to dissolve sugar and let puree cool to 20 degree celsius before adding gelatin. Garnish this with fresh raspberries or fruit of your choice.