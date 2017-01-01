Food Trends for 2017

Oshin Fernandes gives a sneak peek into the trends that are said to rule the gastronomic scene this year

Terms like foodporn, foodgasm and foodie were seen hitting the high notes in the year that went by. Our Instagram feed says it all as we witnessed some major changes in the way we treat ourselves with devouring delights. Amidst the cluttering of various food phenomena we took the word of the industry experts who gave us a peek in the chapter of Food Trends 2017.

The burgeoning food arena is filled with its own share of regional as well as modern food twists of taste. But the city is yet to discover and take a fresh leap this coming year. If you think the food wasn’t healthy enough with the organic and gluten free wave, well 2017 is decorated to be even healthier.

Mock Meat – For the vegetarians



The concept of mock meat can be a turn off for meat lovers. But those faithful to their vegan lifestyle or simply wanting a bite of meat without breaking the vegetarian vow, mock meat is your best option. Mock meat is usually a soy based product like for example, veg chicken is made of tofu or soy or wheat gluten that brings the chewy texture while maintaining protein.

The food industry is divided over having mock meat on their menu or not having it, due to the complexity of mock meat being faux and not being as flavoursome as actual meat. For those wanting a taste of mock meat, here are a few restaurants in Mumbai who serve it with pride: Le Pain Quotiden, China Garden, Hakkasan, The Leela. If you wish to give it a hand yourself, Godrej Nature’s Basket offers quite a handful of mock meat products to choose from.

Home style cooking – Reviving grandma’s recipes

A lot of modern chefs are going back to their rootsand discovering the authentic essence with recipes from their grandmothers. The idea being keeping flavours intact, while giving it a modern twist without compromising the dish’s homeliness.

Chef Ranveer Brar who is famous for his television shows like Homemade and The Great Indian Rasoi, says, “Another aspect that was seen and is here to stay is the pride in home cooked food. Home Chefs and the home kitchen are finally getting the lime light they deserve. Cooking and entertaining at home has become a matter of pride for both genders.”

It is not possible to invest in restaurant food every time and put your health and habits at stake. And in such cases, tiffin services that provide the original maa ke haath ka khana come to your rescue. Some such Mumbai-based services being:

Bhukkadpanti – 9594657518

Spicebox – 9819800305

Yummu tiffins – 9820223338

Tasty yet organic – Healthy eating

The craze for organic food has been around for quite some time, yet the Indian market is quite saturated when it comes to anything remotely organic, either due to the lack of availability of the products or options. Despite that, Mumbai is increasingly becoming to a handful of healthy eateries which serve organic and gluten free food. Here are a few places where you can get your organic fix:

Birdsong Organic Cafe: Waroda Road, Bandra West (Contact: 022 26422323)

Bombay Salad Co.: Bandra West (Contact: 022 26000270)

Alternatively, you can also shop for organic produce at Organic Farmers and Co.

Healthy Cocktails – Making alcohol healthy

With good food come great cocktails. We can’t get enough of the classics, but 2017 is all about making alcohol healthy. Leading wine and spirit trainer Sweta Mohanty says, “It’s going to be a rocking time in India for cocktails in the New Year. 2017 cocktail trends are all about homemade syrups, local ingredients being used in cocktails, aged cocktails and healthy cocktails. Marigold flowers, Coriander leaves, Paan (Beetle Leaf), Orange peels, Indian Spices, etc., are infused in alcohol and left for days or months depending how mild or strong the flavours you want. And then that alcohol is used to make the cocktails.”

Where to go?

It happened In New York: Reclamation, Bandra West (Contact: 022 33951617)

Masque: Laxmi Woollen Mill, Mahalaxmi (Contact: 022 24991010)

Masala Bar: Bandra West, Mumbai (Contact: 08451900257)

Out of the Blue: Le Sutra – the Indian Art Hotel, Khar West (Contact: 022 26003000)

Food waste management

When it comes to wastage of food, the idea to prevent it starts from the source which is the place where it has been cooked, be it restaurant, home or social gatherings. Celebrity Chef Vicky Ratani states, “Food Waste Management starts from when you are ordering food or things that you need at your restaurant while preparing it.

Smart ordering and using fresher produce, cooking closer to service time, effective use of all cuts of meat, using stock etc. Also using outer leaf of cauliflower, beetroot or carrot tops, celery leaves, potato skins can help with the same.” This quite a popular trend in the west wherein restaurants have their leftovers picked up by volunteers from various non profit organisations for the homeless and needy. The same has been applied by a few in Mumbai which include:

Shelter Don Bosco: It has been actively helping street children since 1987. The organisation accepts leftover food but needs to be intimated in advance. For details contact 022 24150562.

Mumbai Dabbawalas: One of the famous and highly organised groups that run across the city to deliver tiffins on time are also active when it comes to manage food wastage. The Dabbawalas have come up with the Roti Bank which is an initiative to prevent food wastage at social gatherings. For details contact 9867221310.