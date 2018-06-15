Father’s Day 2018: Food offers and deals in Mumbai to pamper your dad

Dads are every daughter’s first love and every son’s first hero. Dads are awesome. Every dad deserves a special award for staying strong with all the odds and the most importantly dealing with kids like us. The list of things a father does for us is long, very long. Our relationship with him is extremely special one because we all aspire to be like him someday. Don’t you think fathers have never left an opportunity to pamper us, need some pampering too? So this Father’s Day, gift your dad a memory he will cherish for a lifetime. After all, the way to a man’s heart is through a stomach. In 2018, Father’s Day falls on June 17. To make your job easier we have compiled a list of places in Mumbai that has some amazing deals and offers.

The Empresa Hotel – For a perfect date with dad

Celebrate Father’s Day with your darling dad at The Empresa Hotel in Andheri with a fun-filled brunch curated by celebrity Chef Ajay Chopra. The special menu includes Barbeque Chicken Wings, Bombay Duck Fituras, Smokey Chilli Chicken, Live Bhutta and Murg Biryani. Those with a sweet tooth can gorge on donuts and chocolate eclairs. There will also be pizza and pasta station. So what are you waiting for? Take your dad on the long-due date and create memories for a lifetime.

When: June 17

Where: The Empresa Hotel, Oberoi Complex, Off New Link Road, Andheri West

Cost: Rs 999

Hitchki – For ‘Spin to Win’

Make this Father’s Day truly memorable by giving him an experience he has always dreamt of. If you are in search of a perfect gift for your father, head to the Hitchki for free meals, amazing discounts, and unforgettable offers. You have got to spin the wheel and win an assured discount.

When: June 17, from 12 noon to 6 pm

Where: Hitchki, Unit Number 002, First International Financial Centre, G-Block. Bandra-Kurla Complex, BKC Road, Bandra East

Also available at their Thane and Powai outlets

Old Wild West – For 20 percent discount

If enjoying a hearty meal with your dad is your only motto, then head to Old Wild West. The restaurant is offering a discount on an a la carte lunch with dad. Avail 20 percent discount on delectable food and exotic drinks. They have some delicious tex mex style food on their menu like Tex Mex Tacos, Texas Style Buttermilk Onion Rings, Mexican Chicken Skewers, Burrito Rolls, Mexican Spiced Grilled Chicken and many more. Also enjoy heart dishes like Grilled Fish with Lemon Butter Sauce, Prawns Popcorn, Pahadi Paneer Tikka, and South Style Fish Crackers.

When: June 17, from 12 noon to 4 pm

Where: Old Wild West, First Floor, Trade View Building Oasis Complex, Kamala Mills Compound Pandurang Budhkar Marg Lower Parel

Toro Churro – For Churro Love

Head to Toro Churro and shower him with some churro love and memories he will cherish forever. Buy a pack of three savoury churros and get one churro on the house. Choose from a wide range of flavours that comprises Maple, Dark Chocolate, Milk Chocolate, White Chocolate and Cinnamon Sugar.

When: June 17

Where: Toro Churro, Shop No 14, Sukh Sagar Building, N.S, Nanda Patkar Rd, Chowpatty, Girgaon

Plate and Pint – For a free dessert

You know your father very well, right? Let’s test it with a set of 10 curated questions about your father, make your way to a dessert at the Plate and Pint by answering seven or more of them correctly. Win a Baked Cheesecake with your choice of topping from Raspberry, Blueberry, and Nutella. Also, check their cool milkshakes. Munch on appetizers like Batter Fried Calamari, Filo Pillows and more. Gorge on Burgers, Pizzas, Pastas, Sizzlers or Mains to move the meal forward.

When: June 17

Where: Plate and Pint, 106, Dhunabad, Bhulabhai Desai Road, Kemps Corner

Jeon – For super-hero brunch

Dads are our first superheroes and they deserve to be pampered too. Jeon dedicates this Sunday brunch to the fathers and themes the brunch around Super Heroes. Get ready to experience dishes names after The Hulk, Iron Man, Superman and more. Enjoy a day with dad over a swim and a delicious meal and make a memory as photographer Shruti Tejwani captures your special moments and seals it in a picture.

When: June 17, from 12 noon to 3 pm

Where: Jeon, Hotel Sea Princess, Juhu Tara Road, Juhu Beach, Santacruz West

Cost: Rs 1,599

The Dessert Street – For customised desserts

Celebrate Father’s Day with customised desserts from The Dessert Street. The luxury gourmet chocolate patisserie has come up with some amazing desserts.

When: June 17

Where: The Dessert Street

Cost: Rs 250 per piece

BKC Dive – For free Bira Pitcher

Enjoy some boozy happiness with your main man and bond over a beer as BKC Dive is where you can treat him. Get your Father along at BKC Dive to celebrate Father’s Day and get a free Bira pitcher. This Father’s Day, pamper your dad and make him feel special just like he makes you feel every single day. So treat your dad with some refreshing cocktails, music and scrumptious food as you head for a ‘Daddy’s Day Out.’

When: June 17 (All day)

Where: BKC Dive, B Wing Ground Floor, Pinnacle Corporate Park Next to Trade Center BKC, BKC