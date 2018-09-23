Dessert Feast: More than 85 varieties of sweet treats served at The Great Indian Pastry Showcase

More than 85 varieties of sweet treats greeted Aysha Chunawala at this dessert feast

Thirty talented pastry chefs served up an array of 85-plus desserts to suit the Indian palate. The luxury of being spoiled for choice was experienced firsthand at The Great Indian Pastry Showcase at Lotus Café, JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu. This branch decided to go one step ahead and host the Sunday brunch on a larger scale by curating a grand extravagant showcase of pastries. This saw pastry chefs from Marriott properties across the country coming together to showcase their talent and present their culinary skills to guests. As they teamed up to present a spectacular treat with a standard bottom line of giving the same experience to patrons all over the Marriott properties, they were also given room for creativity.

Although an entire arsenal of brunch specials were available on the buffet, desserts took centrestage. The brunch showcased more than 85 variations of pastries and a selection of 15 assorted falcon based chocolates and truffles. No meal is complete without a dessert and no dessert experience is complete without chocolate. Those with a sweet tooth are always on the lookout for the best and most delicious chocolates, and the artisanal Swiss and Venezuelan chocolate-based desserts absolutely hit the spot. Guests had the opportunity to devour over 1000 pastries, including handcrafted Pate Sablee with Chocolate Mousse & Burnt Caramel, The Matcha Tea & Coffee Cake with Meringue Sticks, Glazed cakes, Rum infused Chocolates, Fondant Pastries, Lemon tart and Macarons in exotic flavours.

There was a huge amount of planning and back end work involved, right from conceptualising the entire curation with different chefs who formed groups to take over the different sections of desserts selected. They chose their own area of expertise and clubbed together with others nurturing similar interest to work on a particular type of pastry.

From fruits to fluffy and perfectly whipped waffles, we were left indulging in one of best meal experiences of our life. Full marks to the proficient team of pastry chefs alongside Chef Himanshu Taneja, Culinary Director-India, Marriott International and Chef Vishal Atreya, Executive Chef, JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu. A word about the excellent mains: The aromatic kebabs were succulent and an absolute melt-in-the-mouth-affair, cooked to perfection. The Dal Tadka was nothing short of amazing. We look forward to coming back here with a bigger appetite and more friends to try their diverse menu!