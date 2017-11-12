Chef Special: Try these offbeat kebabs this winter

There is nothing better than some hot piping kebabs to win over winter. Sapna Sarfare brings chow on making offbeat kebabs that add extra spice to the chill.

Winters will soon hit town and you would really crave for some delicious delights to feed your growling tummy. Making kebabs on the barbeque can be that fantastic option. Many might even be experts at preparing kebabs. But not everyone falls into the same category. That is why chefs come into the picture to give us help in making offbeat kebab along with tips on how to make them extra special for the chill.

Perfect Winter Food

One can safely say that kebabs a perfect food option for winters. Chef Sujeet Singh, Executive Chef, Radisson Noida, reveals, “Kebabs are served hot all the time. It has a certain spice level required during winter. Barbecuing would be a better cooking technique because of less fat being used during cooking compared to other cooking technique and also it has a definite smoky flavour.”

Chef Kamal Sharma, Executive Chef of Finch Rhythm & Brews, Mumbai, feels winters could not be better welcomed than with steaming hot kebabs which are charred rustic just to melt in your mouth. “There is so much variety of texture available within kebabs. These little flavour bombs not just stimulates the taste buds, but also helps in keeping the body nice and warm during the chilling winters. Barbequing the kebabs has many benefits apart from being a fun activity outdoors with friends and family. Barbequing utilises less fat as the excess drips off and meats or vegetables retains more nutrients thus do more good to your health.”

Playing Favourites

Then there are the usual favourite kebabs which are a must or just perfect for winters. Chef Kamal talks about Kakori Kebab, Gilafi Mutton Seekh, Nargisi Kebab, Paneer Tikka, Galauti Kebab, and Shammi Kebab amongst the few. “You can always give a twist of your own to create new flavours. The menu at The Finch serves Stuffed Jalapeno Paneer Tikka, which is one of the favourites.”

Chef Sujeet explains, “Kebabs are all time favourite though in winter’s people enjoy more kebabs because it is the perfect time and the favourite kebabs are Tandoor Chicken, Chicken Tikka, Boti Kebab, Barrah Kebab, Seekh Kebab, Raan Alishaan, Fish Amritsari, Fish Tikka, Hara Bhara Kebab, etc.”

Ingredients Galore

Certain ingredients are perfect for making your beloved kebabs. Chef Sujeet tells, “Ingredients used for making winter kebabs are garam masala, yoghurt, ginger garlic paste, lemon juice, and chaat masala. Roomali Roti, Sheermal, Bakarkhani, Ulta Tawa Roti and Garlic Naan are commonly served with kebabs.”

Chef Kamal suggests, “Pure mustard oil is one of the key ingredients which make your kebab a hit or a miss. A lot of roasted whole and powdered spices add a distinctive flavour. During winter, it is advised to use dry fruits like cashews and almonds to make your kebab rich, hearty and nourishing. Spicy tangy coriander mint chutney is an all time favourite to be served with kebabs. Other chutneys like mixed berries sour or guava chutney not only add a good twist to your kebabs. They also improve the nutritive value. For a full meal option, enjoy your kebabs with traditional Indian breads like naan, kulcha, sheermal or paratha.”

Get Suggestions

Now that you have some idea of making offbeat kebabs, Chef Kamal wants you to be unafraid in trying new combos of ingredients or different cooking methods. “Sometimes, it works even better than usual method. Try to incorporate health beneficial ingredients such as seeds, berries, avocados which are rich in antioxidants and full of protein, fibre and other essential nutrients. Keep the ingredients simple but get good quality fresh ones because second class ingredients can never produce first class dishes.”

Chef Sujeet suggests, “People trying to make offbeat kebabs in winter have to be very careful about the ingredients and the cooking technique used in kebab making as the ingredients and cooking technique plays very important role in any kebabs.”

Get ready now to beat the winter chill with some piping hot offbeat kebabs that will win your hearts.

Raan E Murg Ingredients Chicken Leg – 1 kg Oil – 5 ml Processed Cheese – 70 gms Red Chili Powder – 3 gms Salt, to taste Garam Masala Powder – 2 gms Kasoori Methi Powder – 1 gms Green Cardamom Powder – 2 gms Hung Curd – 50 gms Fresh Cream – 25 ml Roasted Jeera Powder – 5 gms Lemon Juice – 15 ml Chaat Masala – 10 gms Method In flat mahi tawa, rub the cheese till it is creamy. Add red chili, oil and gradually incorporate all the remaining ingredients. Squeeze out all the excess moisture from the chicken and marinate it in the above mixture and rub well. Let it rest for at least 2 hours in refrigerator. Skewer them and cook in a tandoor, basting once and cook well till done. Serve hot and sprinkle chaat masala.

Recipe by Chef Sujeet Singh, Executive Chef, Radisson Noida