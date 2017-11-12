Chef Special: Try these offbeat kebabs this winter
There is nothing better than some hot piping kebabs to win over winter. Sapna Sarfare brings chow on making offbeat kebabs that add extra spice to the chill.
Winters will soon hit town and you would really crave for some delicious delights to feed your growling tummy. Making kebabs on the barbeque can be that fantastic option. Many might even be experts at preparing kebabs. But not everyone falls into the same category. That is why chefs come into the picture to give us help in making offbeat kebab along with tips on how to make them extra special for the chill.
Perfect Winter Food
One can safely say that kebabs a perfect food option for winters. Chef Sujeet Singh, Executive Chef, Radisson Noida, reveals, “Kebabs are served hot all the time. It has a certain spice level required during winter. Barbecuing would be a better cooking technique because of less fat being used during cooking compared to other cooking technique and also it has a definite smoky flavour.”
Chef Kamal Sharma, Executive Chef of Finch Rhythm & Brews, Mumbai, feels winters could not be better welcomed than with steaming hot kebabs which are charred rustic just to melt in your mouth. “There is so much variety of texture available within kebabs. These little flavour bombs not just stimulates the taste buds, but also helps in keeping the body nice and warm during the chilling winters. Barbequing the kebabs has many benefits apart from being a fun activity outdoors with friends and family. Barbequing utilises less fat as the excess drips off and meats or vegetables retains more nutrients thus do more good to your health.”
Also Read: Did you know these health benefits of eating chicken?
Playing Favourites
Then there are the usual favourite kebabs which are a must or just perfect for winters. Chef Kamal talks about Kakori Kebab, Gilafi Mutton Seekh, Nargisi Kebab, Paneer Tikka, Galauti Kebab, and Shammi Kebab amongst the few. “You can always give a twist of your own to create new flavours. The menu at The Finch serves Stuffed Jalapeno Paneer Tikka, which is one of the favourites.”
Chef Sujeet explains, “Kebabs are all time favourite though in winter’s people enjoy more kebabs because it is the perfect time and the favourite kebabs are Tandoor Chicken, Chicken Tikka, Boti Kebab, Barrah Kebab, Seekh Kebab, Raan Alishaan, Fish Amritsari, Fish Tikka, Hara Bhara Kebab, etc.”
Ingredients Galore
Certain ingredients are perfect for making your beloved kebabs. Chef Sujeet tells, “Ingredients used for making winter kebabs are garam masala, yoghurt, ginger garlic paste, lemon juice, and chaat masala. Roomali Roti, Sheermal, Bakarkhani, Ulta Tawa Roti and Garlic Naan are commonly served with kebabs.”
Chef Kamal suggests, “Pure mustard oil is one of the key ingredients which make your kebab a hit or a miss. A lot of roasted whole and powdered spices add a distinctive flavour. During winter, it is advised to use dry fruits like cashews and almonds to make your kebab rich, hearty and nourishing. Spicy tangy coriander mint chutney is an all time favourite to be served with kebabs. Other chutneys like mixed berries sour or guava chutney not only add a good twist to your kebabs. They also improve the nutritive value. For a full meal option, enjoy your kebabs with traditional Indian breads like naan, kulcha, sheermal or paratha.”
Get Suggestions
Now that you have some idea of making offbeat kebabs, Chef Kamal wants you to be unafraid in trying new combos of ingredients or different cooking methods. “Sometimes, it works even better than usual method. Try to incorporate health beneficial ingredients such as seeds, berries, avocados which are rich in antioxidants and full of protein, fibre and other essential nutrients. Keep the ingredients simple but get good quality fresh ones because second class ingredients can never produce first class dishes.”
Chef Sujeet suggests, “People trying to make offbeat kebabs in winter have to be very careful about the ingredients and the cooking technique used in kebab making as the ingredients and cooking technique plays very important role in any kebabs.”
Get ready now to beat the winter chill with some piping hot offbeat kebabs that will win your hearts.
Raan E Murg
Ingredients
Chicken Leg – 1 kg
Oil – 5 ml
Processed Cheese – 70 gms
Red Chili Powder – 3 gms
Salt, to taste
Garam Masala Powder – 2 gms
Kasoori Methi Powder – 1 gms
Green Cardamom Powder – 2 gms
Hung Curd – 50 gms
Fresh Cream – 25 ml
Roasted Jeera Powder – 5 gms
Lemon Juice – 15 ml
Chaat Masala – 10 gms
Method
In flat mahi tawa, rub the cheese till it is creamy. Add red chili, oil and gradually incorporate all the remaining ingredients. Squeeze out all the excess moisture from the chicken and marinate it in the above mixture and rub well. Let it rest for at least 2 hours in refrigerator. Skewer them and cook in a tandoor, basting once and cook well till done. Serve hot and sprinkle chaat masala.
- Recipe by Chef Sujeet Singh, Executive Chef, Radisson Noida
Madeira Infused Bharwaa Chicken Kebaab
Ingredients
Chicken Breast, boneless & thinly sliced sheets 2- 2.5 inch width – 1 Piece
For the Marination,
Curd, hung in muslin cloth overnight – 1/2 cup
Mustard Oil – 1 tbsp
Kasoori Methi – 1 tsp
Deggi Chili Powder – 1 tsp
Salt, to taste
Cumin Powder – 1 tsp
Garam Masala – 1 tsp
Kashmiri Chili Paste 1 tsp
Ginger Garlic Paste – 1 tbsp
Madeira Red Wine or Indian Whisky – 1 tbsp
For the Filling,
Oil – 1 tbsp
Ginger, chopped – 1 tsp
Garlic, chopped – 1 tsp
Green Chilli, chopped & as per spice level – 1 tsp
Turmeric Powder, a pinch
Chicken Leg Keema – 1 Cup
Salt, to taste
Garam Masala – 1 tsp
Cream – 2 tbsp
Cheese, grated – 2 tbsp
Fresh Coriander, chopped – 1 grated
For Finishing,
Cumin Seed, slightly crushed – 1 tbsp
Coriander Seeds, slightly crushed – 1 tbsp
Butter, melted – 1 tbsp
Chaat Masala, to sprinkle
Lemon Slice, to serve with
Mint Chutney, to serve with
Method
To make the filling, heat some oil in a non-stick pan and add ginger and garlic. Sauté. Add green chili, turmeric powder. Add chicken leg minced (keema) and sauté. Further scramble the keema to small granular texture. Add salt and garam masala. Now add cream and reduce a bit. Take off the flame and add grated cheese to make a lumpy filling.
To make the marination, take the hung curd in a mixing bowl. Whisk nicely. Add cumin powder, garam masala, mustard oil, ginger garlic paste, Kasoori methi, deggi chili powder and chilli paste. Whisk well. Add the Madeira red wine or whisky to give it a nice complex flavour. Keep aside.
Thinly cut the chicken breast into 2 – 2.5 inch width slices. Marinate with the above marination overnight so that it absorbs flavour. Spread the chicken slice on a clean plate. Add a spoon full of the filling made prior & roll over to make stuffed kebab. Apply a little more marination.
Sprinkle cracked cumin seeds and coriander seeds and put on the skewers horizontally. Cook on a barbeque. Baste with melted butter using a brush. Cook evenly from all sides. Once nicely charred and cook, take out, sprinkle with chat masala and serve with mint chutney.
- Recipe by Chef Kamal Sharma, Executive Chef, Finch Rhythm & Brews, Mumbai