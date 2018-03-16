Chaitra Navratri 2018: List of food to eat and avoid; 5 vrat food recipes
Chaitra Navratri, also known as Vasanta Navratri, is an auspicious Hindu festival that begins on the first day of Hindu Luni-Solar calendar. The nine-day festival concludes on Rama Navami. In 2018, the festival begins on March 18 and concludes on March 26. Navratri symbolises the victory of good over evil. Devotees fast for nine days and worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga. Garlic, onion, alcoholic beverages and non-vegetarian food are refrained from consuming. Some people also avoid the consumption of salt and prefer using rock salt. Navratri and fast go hand-in-hand and to make your task a bit easier we have come up with a list of food and ingredients, followed by a recipe list that can be consumed during Chaitra Navratri.
Here is a list of food and ingredients allowed during Chaitra Navratri vrat:
Flours
- Rajgira atta (Amaranth flour)
- Singhara atta (Water Chestnut flour)
- Kuttu atta (Buckwheat flour)
- Arrowroot flour
Herbs/spices
- Cumin seeds/powder
- Dried pomegranate seeds (anardana)
- Curry leaves
- Black salt
- Dry mango powder (Amchur powder)
- Green Chilly
- Lemon
Vegetables
- Potatoes
- Sweet potatoes
- Raw banana
- Arbi
- Yam (Suran)
Other food/ingredients
- Sabudana (tapioca pearls)
- Fruits
- Dry fruits
- Honey/Sugar/Jaggery
- Coconut
- Tea
Recipes:
Arbi Cutlet
Ingredients: Arbi (colocasia roots), red chilli powder, cumin powder, black salt, lemon juice
Recipe:
- Boil arbi with a pinch of salt and once cool, peel it.
- Flatten arbi with the help of palm and shallow fry it in a frying pan. Fry it till the colour changes to golden brown and arbi becomes crisp.
- Mix red chilli powder, cumin powder, black salt and lemon juice and toss the fried arbi in the mixture.
- Serve it with chutney or tea.
Also read: Chaitra Navratri 2018: Significance, legends, puja vidhi, schedule and all you need to know
Samvat rice khichdi
Ingredients: Samvat rice (barnyard millet), potatoes, cumin seeds, black pepper, chilli paste, oil/ghee, water, rock salt
Recipe:
- Soak the Samvat rice for an hour and later drain the excess water.
- Add 2 teaspoon of oil/ghee in a heated pan and add cumin seeds. Fry it till it changes the colour.
- Add chilli paste (as required) and ½ teaspoon of crushed black pepper. Stir it well and add potato cubes. Cook it for three-four minutes.
- Add the soaked Samvat rice, stir it. Add water as per requirement, cover the pan and cover it with lid.
- Once the rice is cooked properly add lemon juice and rock salt. Serve it with kadhi/chutney/curd.
Coconut laddoo
Ingredients: Fresh coconut, desiccated coconut, condensed milk, cardamom powder, ghee
Recipe:
- Heat 1 teaspoon of ghee in a pan and add 2 cups of grated coconut. Stir it on a low flame for some 5 minutes.
- Add sweet condensed milk and sprinkle a pinch of cardamom powder.
- Cook the mixture and stir it until it becomes thick.
- Pour the mixture into a bowl and cool it.
- Make small balls, add dry fruits if needed and roll the balls in desiccated coconut. The laddoos are ready to it or you can even refrigerate it.
Apple halwa
Ingredients: Apples, ghee, cinnamon powder, sugar, dry fruits, water, vanilla extract (optional)
Recipe:
- Take 5 medium sized apples, peel, core and dice it. In a heated pan take a 2 teaspoon of ghee and add apples. Cook it till the pieces become soft and brown.
- Add a half cup of water and mash the apples with the help of a spoon. Add sugar (as required, taking into consideration the natural sweetness of apple)
- Add cinnamon powder and vanilla extract and stir well.
- When the mixture becomes thick remove it from the flame and pour it into a bowl.
- Garnish it with dry fruits.
Vrat ki kadhi
Ingredients: Fresh curd, Rajgira atta (amaranth flour), cumin seeds, green chilli paste, water, oil/ghee, rock salt
Recipe:
- Whisk a cup of fresh curd in a bowl.
- Add 3 tablespoon of rajgira flour or any flour you prefer during fast. Mix it well. Add a half cup of water and whisk it.
- In a heated pan, add 2 teaspoons of oil/ghee, add cumin seeds and chilli paste and stir it. Add the curd mixture to it.
- Bring the kadhito a boil and add rock salt and sugar as required. Stir well and allow it to get thick.
- Serve the kadhi with sama rice or rajgira puris.