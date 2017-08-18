Brew House Open Kitchen to serve cuisines from Bengal to Nepal this weekend

Curated by popular chefs Rhea Mitra- Dalal (Euphorhea Kitchen), Gitika Saikia (Gitika’s PakGhor) and Madhumita Pyne (Insomniac Cook), Brew House Open Kitchen brings cuisines from the North East, Bengal and all over the world. The chefs have been feeding the city delicious cuisines from their own kitchen since a long time. On the menu will be some of their signature dishes perfectly paired with the cocktails.

Check out the menu here:

Euphorhea Kitchen by Rhea Dalal- Mutton cocktail kebabs, Veg cocktail kebabs, Choriz pao, Gurda kaleji pao, Paneer bhurji pao, French bread butter and Raisin pudding.

Gitika’s PakGhor by Gitika Saikia – Alu ka Achar ( a Nepali dish with potatoes with white sesame), Murgi Baanh Gaaj (Chicken with tender bamboo shoot), Til Gahori Bora Bhaat (Pork black sesame and sticky rice), Kola Bora Payodh (Black sticky rice pudding)

Insomniac Cook by Madhumita Pyne – Beer BBQ, Pulled Pork Sliders, Vietnamese caramelised chicken

When: August 20 from 4 pm to 9 pm

Where: Brew House Kitchen, Arenja Plaza, Plot No: 52, Sector 15, CBD Belapur