A jaw-dropping dessert festival is returning to Mumbai and it is a must visit!

Admit it! Desserts are the ride to heaven, solution to turn a bad day around and companion in our loneliness. From ice-cream to sponge cake, from gulab jamun to brownie, people around the world indulge in their favourite combination to satisfy their sweet tooth. But if are you stuck with the same old choice and want to try something out of the box? Head to ‘Dessert Garden Edition 7’ happening this weekend at High Street Phoenix.

The dessert festival offers over 100 varieties of sumptuous delights by some of the best brands the country has to offer. The lineup includes brands such as Papacream, Waffle House, Shahi Durbar, Frugurpop, Shahi Darbar, Dairyland, Dilans Delight and Fleur De Lys Patisserie to name a few. The festival allows participants to indulge in a wild world of color, flavours and funky desserts such as Turkish Baklavas, French Entremets, Centre filled Cupcakes, Cookiewiches, Meringues, Waffle Sticks, Freak Shakes, Donuts, Marshmallow Sundaes, Chocolate Eclairs, Cookie Dough, Dessert Jars, Candy Floss and much more.

To add to the dessert fantasy, the sugar-laden festival will showcase live dessert installations such as Cupcake Car, Macaroon Tower, and Chandelier Cake. Talking about the event, Founder Nikita Harisinghani says, “I am proud to be associated with Dessert Garden, as its the only event which is an all desserts festival that takes place on such a big scale. We make a conscious effort to make Dessert Garden a true dessert heaven for all dessert lovers. This year we have 50 plus dessert brands showcasing some of the best desserts specially curated for the event. Dessert Garden will also feature some never seen before dessert installations such as the cupcake car and 7ft giant macaroon tower.”

Dessert Garden Festival

When: November 11 and 12 from 2 pm to 11 pm

Where: Festival Square, High Street Phoenix, Lower Parel

Entry: Free