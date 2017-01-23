11 outlets in Mumbai for your pizza fix, that are not Domino’s or Pizza Hut

The universally unanswered question: “Why is pizza in a round shape, placed in a square box and cut in triangle pieces?” Well, even we don’t know! What we know is the tricky triangles come to our rescue every time, be it a celebration or cooking laziness. Lucky for us, Mumbai has several joints that serve amazing mouth-watering pizzas.

Eva’s

The pizza joint is known for their open-hearted toppings. The half-half concept of Eva’s allows you to try two different pizzas in the same price. Their Hurricane pizza is a must try. Though at a first glance you might not be able to differentiate between Eva’s and other pizza joints, but once you try you will understand.

Address: Harmony Apartments, Off Military Road, Marol, Andheri East (Other outlets: Malad West & Mahakali, Andheri East)

Cost for two: Rs 650

Pizza by the Bay

What better than settling into an iron chair facing Arabian Sea and gorging on those wood-fired pizzas? Don’t miss to try their ‘quad’ pizza which serves three slices of pizza with four different flavours in one.

Address: 143, Soona Mahal, Marine Drive, Churchgate

Cost for two: Rs 2,000

Little Italy

The place is a heaven for vegetarian with an array of pure vegetarian and Jain options to choose from. Try their multi-grain Sunflower pizza for a gastronomic experience.

Address: Juhu Tara Road, Shivaji Nagar, Juhu

Cost for two: Rs 1,400

Serafina

The premier Italian restaurant chain has opened its outlet in Mumbai to take you on an Italy ride. The pizzas here are cooked using the authentic Italian Lava stone, adding a unique flavour to it. Also, try their wheat base pizza.

Address: 30, K Dubhash Marg, Near Chetana Restaurant, Kala Ghoda

Cost for two: Rs 1,200

Pizza Express

Pizza Express gives you a value for money experience. If you are a pizza lover than this place is a must visit for you. The pizza chain’s Ramana pizza collection will surely impress you.

Address: Dhanraj Mahal, Apollo Bunder, Colaba

Cost for two: Rs 2,000

Gustoso

Gustoso is a cozy place with cool ambiance that serves amazing pizzas in the city. The rectangular 48-inch wood-fired cooked pizza is kind of four-in-one pizzas. The thin base with crispy edges and San Mazano sauce pizza is good enough for four to five people

Address: Jharna Apartment, Dr BR Ambedkar Road, Khar West(Other outlet: Kemps Corner)

Cost for two: Rs 3,000

Riso

The finest pure-veg Italian pizza eatery is a worth try with the menu comprising of complete different spin craving you to experiment with something new every time. The Julia Roberts pizza with a huge list of toppings –sun -dried tomatoes, jalapenos, marinated olives, bell peppers and coriander –is a must try here.

Address: Gala 1, Janta Industrial Estate, Opposite High Street Phoenix Mall, Lower Parel

Cost for two: Rs 1,400

Jamie’s Pizzeria by Jamie Oliver

The place really needs no introduction, named after the celebrity chef Jammie Oliver offers an array of pizza options that makes you crave for more. The Classic Pepporoni and Margarita pizzas are a must try.

Address: High Street Phoenix, Lower Parel

Cost for two: Rs 800

Ray’s Cafe & Pizzeria

The New York style eatery nestled in Bandra is popular for the typical Mumbai Masala pizza. The cafe offers various crusts, flours and cheese options to choose from. Besides pizza, the place also serves lip-smacking sandwiches, pastas and salads.

Address: 133, Gazebo House, Hill Road, Bandra West

Cost for two: Rs 1,400

The Playlist Pizzareia

Make your own pizza by choosing from the huge list of toppings and sauces the place has to offer. The pizzas here are named after popular songs with interesting description on the menu. Also, try their signature thin garlic bread.

Address: Gloria Apartment, St Baptist Road, Bandra West

Cost for two: Rs 1,200

Smokin’ Joes

The ubiquitous Indian pizza chain is among the first few pizza outlets to experiment with Indian and Chinese flavoured pizzas. One such invention ‘Butter Chicken Pizza’ is to die for.

Address: 9, Mulji House, Veer Savarkar Marg, Old Prabhadevi Naka, Prabhadevi (24 other outlets across the city)

Cost for two: Rs 700

Image source: Zomato