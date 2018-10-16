World Food Day 2018: 10 must try street foods under Rs 100 in Mumbai

With the falling rupee, surviving with Rs 100 note can be a task. But, in Mumbai with great food options at cheap prices, money is hardly ever an issue. Sometimes, when you are broke or find it difficult to manage your expense, but at the same time, you want to hang out with your friends, then street food is the answer to your problems, not only it is affordable, but also totally worth it. Mumbai, best known for its street food, is the melting pot of India. Here you shall find fusions of different cuisines making it a unique and distinct place.

If you are ever faced with a dilemma over what to eat, here are 10 different options to suit your taste buds.

Vada Pav

The humble vada pav has stolen our hearts since childhood. This western style snack is made up of potato and spices dipped in chickpea flour. The vada is then eaten while putting it in a bread bun. Vada pav is eaten by young and old alike.

Where: Ashok Vada Pav, Off Cadel Road, Kirti College Lane, Prabhadevi, Mumbai

Cost: Rs. 20

Dabeli

A distant cousin of Vada Pav, the Dabeli has originated from the Kutch area. It is prepared by mixing mashed boiled potato with dabeli masala and then filled into a burger bread. It is then topped with pomegranate seeds and peanuts and eaten.

Where: Little Bite Dabeli, Krishna Niwas Building, Opp. Axis Bank, Charni Road

Cost: Rs. 40

Shawarma

Move over Frankie, we think Shawarma is here to stay. Not only does it have an international taste, but this Lebanese dish has won the hearts of so many Indians.

Where: Modern Juice Centre

Cost: Rs 85 onwards

Pav Bhaji

Eating veggies can be boring, but eating pav bhaji is not. It is filled with loads of beetroots, tomatoes, capsicums, onions, etc. These vegetables are made into a thick paste and steamed.

Where: Cannon Pav Bhaji, Opposite CSMT Station, CSMT

Cost: Rs 80 onwards

Mumbai street dosa

Mumbai street dosa can be a quick fix for a haste meal. Not only is it filling but also easy on the pocket. Apart from the regular masala dosa, there are also other options like Schezwan masala dosa, Cheese dosa, and Mysore masala dosa.

Where: Nandu Dosa Dinner, 24, Kent Garden, B.M.C. Market, T.P.S. Road, Near M.K. School Gate, Borivali West

Cost: Rs 50 onwards

Bhelpuri

Another favourite snack among Mumbaikars is the classic bhelpuri. A bhelpuri is an explosion of various flavours in one bite. It is made by mixing puffed rice, sweet and spicy chutney, sev and peanuts along with a dash of lemon. It’s a great and healthy snack on the run.

Where: Shreeji’s The Fusion Kitchen, Chamunda Circle, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Road, Himmat Nagar, Borivali West

Cost: Rs 40

Pani Puri

Another one of Mumbai’s dishes that sell in Mumbai is Pani Puri. These tiny irresistible puris are filled with tamarind water, mashed potato and sprouts. The chill water that is used is the real winner. This sour sweet snack is relished in every street corner of Mumbai.

Where: Shreeji’s – The Fusion Kitchen, Chamunda Circle, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Road, Himmat Nagar, Borivali West

Cost: Rs 25

Bombay Sandwich

https://www.instagram.com/p/BaZG_8bjG95/?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet

A sandwich doesn’t sound Indian at all. However, in Mumbai it is. Here, sandwiches are filled with a soft potato filling along with other vegetables like beetroot, carrot, capsicum, etc. The sandwich is then dipped into spicy chutney and eaten.

Where: Raju Sandwich Stall, Opposite HR College, Churchgate

Momos

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bn3o83AhiJ9/?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet

Eating a momo is like travelling without a passport. One bite of a momo can make you feel as though you are travelling to Tibet. However, this dish remains close to our hearts too.

Where: Dumpling Khang, Shop 3, Saint Anthony’s Street, Kadamwadi, Vakola, Santacruz East

Cost: Rs 90 onward

Kulfi Falooda

Falooda is a cold drink that consists of milk, jelly, kulfi, ice cream, vermicelli, and basil seeds. Mobile kiosks sell falooda in different flavours and colours.

Where: You can just stroll through Haji Ali and find the most delicious ice cream faloodas in town.

So, run down the lane and enjoy these great street food delicacies.