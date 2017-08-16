Highlights from Sh. Dharmendra Pradhan’s Speech at MoU signing between EESL and OMCs

“Over 55,000 ROs to promote UJALA Scheme by selling LED bulbs etc.” says Sh. Pradhan

OMCs to help in branding and marketing of EESL products at all ROs

An Ecosystem being developed around ROs to enhance non-fuel retail business

Minister of State (I/C) for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Sh. Dharmendra Pradhan said that the MoU signing between EESL and OMCs for selling of LED bulbs and other energy efficient appliances at more than 55,000 petrol pumps across the country is an important step aimed at promoting UJALA Scheme of the Government.

The total footfall at the retail outlets across the country is about 3.5 crores per day. In order to take advantage of this to enhance the non-fuel retail energy business, LED bulbs and other energy efficient appliances from EESL will be sold at ROs. The Ministry had recently taken the decision on daily pricing of fuel to prevent huge distortions in margins in the retail business. This step of selling LED bulbs etc., will also help in the margins for the retail outlets.

Sh. Pradhan urged EESL and OMCs to bring about a viable business model for the retail outlets in the next 6 months. The Oil Marketing Companies will help in branding and marketing of the UJALA Scheme at all their retail outlets thereby making the petrol pumps attractive. The RO dealers will directly do business with EESL and would get about 10 per cent margin.

The OMCs have also been tying up with other stakeholders to bring about an ecosystem of non-fuel retail business at retail outlets. Pilot launch of tie up with Mother Dairy Safal outlets have been carried out in Bhubaneshwar wherein customers get fresh and quality vegetables and fruits at affordable rates at the petrol stations. BPCL has also carried out tie up with In & Out retail chain at their ROs. HPCL is also in the process of tying up with good retail chains of the market to expand their business at ROs also. The Janaushadhi Stores under the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers will also be opened at ROs in the future. Common Service Centre (CSC) concept of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology is also being explored to be brought to the ROs. Under the CSC, citizens will be able to avail many Government to Citizen and Business to Citizen services like PAN, E-Aadhaar Cards, Utility Bill Payments, Banking Solutions, Agri Services, etc.

Sh. Pradhan said that the ecosystem around the retail outlets will not only help drive the non-fuel business but will also lead to customer convenience in their own vicinity.