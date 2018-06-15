Good Financial Gifts that you can give your Father this Father’s Day
This Father’s Day, you have the chance to strengthen the bond between your father and you by gifting him something that he will never forget. No, it is not only about little trinkets and mementos; it is about creating whole new memories to treasure throughout life. With financial amenities such as Senior Citizen Fixed Deposit Schemes, mutual fund investment plans, insurance policies and much more at your disposal, Bajaj Finance is your one-stop financial gift shop! Let us help you select the perfect gift for your father from the myriad options that we harbor in our extensive repertoire.
FD for Senior Citizens
If you are looking to imbue your father’s life with increased safety and want to show that you support him all the way, opening a Fixed Deposit account for him is the way to go. The FD for senior citizens investment plan that Bajaj Finance has specifically curated for people on the brink of retired life is financial independence gift wrapped with perfection.
Flexible tenors, adjustable payout frequencies and an FD Calculator for determining final maturity amount make this investment plan the stuff of dreams. With FD interest rates of up to 8.75%, this form of investment is the best way to say, “Thank you, Dad!” this Father’s Day.
Bajaj Finance Wallet
Sometimes, the best way to show your appreciation or respect to someone is to provide them with the opportunity to experience something novel and meaningful. With the times that we live in, there are definite ways in which digitalization is bound to creep into the lives of young and old alike. Why not prepare your father for his digital journey by gifting him the right tools and resources for online transaction-based aspects? The Bajaj Finserv Wallet allows you to pay bills, complete transactions and even manage personal expenses from a single point of functionality. What’s even more compelling is that its modern and sleek user-interface allows for increased convenience as well as accessibility.
Mutual Funds
Investing in mutual funds is a step that every retired individual should consider as a part of their second innings strategy. The reason behind this is that investment plans centered on equities are especially useful for accumulating inflation-adjusted returns as compared to other investment plans. With retirement income also being a prey to inflation in the present age, mutual funds can be the perfect way to provide increased stability to life, especially during old age.
Tip: Debt-based mutual funds can help individuals save up on taxes as well. These investment plans are subject to lower tax cuts as compared to bank deposits and other forms of investments. A tax-free retired life is a dream that many people dream of. It would be a wonderful way to escape from the clutches of financial pressure & stress and hence would make for a wonderful financial gift.
Make a difference today and provide the gift of flexibility, security and stability to your father’s retired life. You can also enable him to avail instant financing options with Bajaj Finserv pre-approved offers available for loans, investments, cards, insurance and more.
However, before you finalize your financial gift, we urge you to read up so that you can make more informed decisions. Maybe, you can understand why investing in FDs might be better than the stock market game, or simply develop the right mindset to select the best FD plan for yourself before taking your decision.