Ziro Music Festival 2018: Everything about the musical extravaganza happening in the hills of Arunachal Pradesh
Arunachal Pradesh is surrounded with deep green forests and impossibly beautiful blue skies, making it a perfect place to revive mind and body. And this picturesque green valley is also home to one of the amazing music festivals in India, ‘Ziro Music Festival’. The festival is a beautiful amalgamation of art, music, and culture and brings together the best musical talents of India under one roof. Over the years, it has become a ‘go to’ destination for music lovers and hip enthusiasts alike. This year, the four-day festival begins on September 27 and concludes on September 30.
The Ziro Music Festival has been initiated in 2012 by Bobby Hano and Menwhopause guitarist Anup Kutty and is hosted by the members of Apatani tribe in Ziro. The festival draws music lovers from not only distant parts of the country but also from around the world. The artist line-up for Ziro Valley Festival 2018 includes Sukkanya Ramgopal (first woman ghatam artist in India), MONO (Japanese instrumental band), Prabh Deep, Nubya Gracia, Malox, Func, Avora Records, Mathias Durand, Ditty, Oorka, Koloma, Sam Paa, Colored Keys, Search N Found, Small Talk, Gauley Bhai and Ady Manral, among others.
The tickets of the festival range from Rs 3,000 to Rs 24,000, depending on accommodation and other inclusions. People can book their stays at tents near the festival ground or opt for basic lodges and homestays near the festival venue. Talking about food, there are plenty of stalls from different states selling local fare. One can also choose from a standard grub such as burgers, sandwiches, meats, and vegetables. Bamboo chicken and rice beer are a must try here.