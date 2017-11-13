World Diabetes Day 2017: 10 celebrities you probably didn’t know have diabetes

World Diabetes Day is celebrated every year on November 14 in response to the growing concerns about the escalating health threat posed by diabetes. The day was created in 1991 by IDF and the World Health Organisation and is the primary global awareness campaign focusing on diabetes mellitus. Diabetes is fast growing and it doesn’t discriminate – even our favourite celebrities are affected by the chronic condition. Here’s a look at 10 celebrities who have diabetes but have not let it control their life.

Sonam Kapoor Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor was detected with diabetes when she was a teenager. One of the reasons for her developing the condition was her childhood obesity. Since then she has followed a strict diet regime and strict workout sessions that includes jogging, power yoga, pilates and weight training. She is on antidiabetic medication and has to take insulin injection every day.

Kamal Hassan

The versatile actor suffers from Type-1 diabetes. But that didn’t let him dampen his spirit and now has turned into an ambassador of the cause and is spreading awareness to encourage fellow diabetic to pull efforts and make their life better. He doesn’t consume alcohol and dairy products. He practices yoga and is conscious when it comes to diet.

Billie Jean King

The American former tennis player was diagnosed with diabetes in 2006. She lost around 15 kg to fight diabetes and later became the ambassador to spread awareness about diabetes.

Fawad Khan

The Pakistani actor who made his Bollywood debut with ‘Khoobsurat’ was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the age of 17. In an interview to a daily, the actor revealed ‘smoking’ the reason behind diabetes. He and his friends would smoke by hiding behind the swimming pool. They would swim, come out, smoke and then go back again. Once, he got hurt while he was standing near the pool. He ignored the cuts and jumped into the pool and since the water in the pool had not been treated he developed an infection. That’s when he realised he was diabetic. The actor is now a strict vegetarian and follows a healthy lifestyle.

Halle Berry

In the year 1989, the Bond girl Halle Berry fainted on the TV show ‘Living Dolls’ and gone into a diabetic coma. She didn’t wake up for seven days. She was 23 and was diagnosed with diabetes. In 2005, while talking to The Daily Mail she said, “Diabetes gave me strength and toughness because you had to face reality, no matter how uncomfortable or painful it was.” Since then, she follows a healthy diet, practices yoga and takes insulin every day.

Sharon Stone

The American actress suffers from Type 1 diabetes and has to take daily insulin injections to control it. Stone manages to control it even under pressure and working long shifts.

Sudha Chandran

The popular Indian classical dancer and actress was just 16 when she met with an accident and lost her leg. With a prosthetic leg, she became one of the leading Indian classical dancers and was rose to fame in cinema after ‘Nache Mayuri’, a film depicting her tale. She also suffered diabetes but brought it under control with medication and by changing lifestyle. She also works closely with activities that aim at raising diabetes awareness.

Salma Hayek

Hollywood’s dazzling actress Salma Hayek during her pregnancy developed gestational diabetes. The actress claimed that diabetes runs in her family. In an interview with American Baby magazine, the actress says, “I had gestational diabetes, which I didn’t realize at first. It occurs in women who have high blood sugar levels during pregnancy. I didn’t know whether I was feeling bad because I was pregnant or whether something was seriously wrong. I was nauseated for nine months, which can be one of the symptoms.”

Gaurav Kapur

The former Channel V VJ and IPL host Gaurav Kapur was detected with Type 1 diabetes when he was 22. Gaurav blames his irregular eating habits, stress and frequent travelling the cause of his disease. He follows a strict diet, avoids alcohol and practices yoga to make sure his blood sugar levels are stable.

Wasim Akram

The former Pakistani cricketer was diagnosed with diabetes when he was 30. In an interview, he was quoted saying, “I remember what a shock it was because I was a healthy sportsman with no history of diabetes in my family, so I didn’t expect it at all. It seemed strange that it happened to me when I was 30, but it was a very stressful time and doctors said that can trigger it.” But that didn’t stop him from becoming one of the greatest cricketers.