Wondering where to go for Christmas Mass in Mumbai? Check out our curated list!

It’s Christmas! It’s the time of the year again when we come together to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. It is the season of colours, lights, gifts, cakes, carols, Santa and midnight mass. Attending mass is one of the important traditions and Mumbai is home to numerous churches where you can attend one. If you are wondering where to attend the midnight mass here is our handy guide to tell you which church to hit up this Christmas Eve. We advise you to reach a little early to find the space.

Mount Mary’s Basilica, Bandra

As the name suggests, the church is located on a small hill overlooking the ocean overlooking Bandstand. It is one of the popular churches in Mumbai and is around a century old. It is said that the statue of Mother Mary is from 16the century and is brought here by Jesuit priests from Portugal. The mass here is visited by hundreds of people and the crowd here stays until late.

Address: Mount Mary Road, Near Bandstand, Bandra West

St. Thomas Cathedral, Fort

Named after Saint Thomas the Apostle, the 299-year-old church is located near Flora Fountain and Bombay House. The church is one of the first Anglican churches in Mumbai and was built by the East India Company. The church opened its doors on Christmas Day in 1718. It is also said that ‘Churchgate’ got its name from this church. Though the mass here is simple and traditional it is pretty favourite among the South Bombay community.

Address: Veer Nariman Road, Near Horniman Circle Garden, Kala Ghoda, Fort

St John The Evangelist, Andheri

The church is attached to a school and has a ‘Late Baroque’ or ‘rococo’ style intricate altar. The church houses life-statues of Mother Mary, St John the Evangelist and St Anthony. One can attend early mass in the morning on the Christmas day or admire the carol singing and midnight mass in the Church ground on Christmas Eve. One can also see the ruins of the original Condita church that stands few hundred metres away from the church with three arches and parts of the walls. St John The Evangelist Church was built in 1840 and the statues from the Condita church were transferred. The Condita church was abandoned due to an outbreak of a devastating epidemic.

Address: Marol Church Road, Marol, Andheri East

Cathedral of the Holy Name, Colaba

The church is also known as Wodehouse Church and has an amazing array of a network. The church was opened to the public in 1905. The Cathedral’s choir begins singing carols around 9:30 pm and the mass begins at 10 pm. Around 3,000 people attend the mass which is also broadcast live.

Address: 19 Nathalal Parekh Marg/Wodehouse Road (opposite the YMCA), Colaba

Gloria Church, Byculla

Built in 1632, the Gothic-style church is one of the oldest Roman Catholic churches in Mumbai. Until 1548 the church was just a chapel. The beauty of the church has inspired many Bollywood film-makers to feature it in their films. The popular among them is Manmohan Desai’s ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’ released in 1977. The church looks beautiful and is one of the gorgeous destination to ring in the Christmas festivities.

Address: Dr Ambedkar Road, Byculla East

Saint Michael’s Church, Mahim

Built by Portuguese in 1534, Saint Michael’s Church is the oldest Portuguese Franciscan church in Mumbai and was known as San Miguel. The church was revamped several times and the current structure dates back to 1973. The church also displays quotes for passers-by to read. The midnight mass on the Christmas Eve is hugely popular. If you can’t make it to the mass and want to get into the festive spirits attend the Wednesday Novena held throughout the year.

Address: Lady Jamshedji Road, Mahim West

Saint Peter’s Church, Bandra

Built in Romanesque style, the church is one of the beautiful churches in the city. The church was constructed with an aim to provide more space to the poor parishioners and the orphans. The church manages two schools – St Stanislaus for boys and St Joseph’s Convent School for girls. On Christmas eve one can see a huge Christmas tree at the entrance and beautiful lights leading to the church.

Address: Hill Road, Bandra West.

Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Orlem-Malad

The church is established in 1916 and is also known as Orlem Church. In 2016, the church celebrated its 100 years. Built as a chapel it was later affiliated to the church of Our Lady of Assumption in Kandivali and in 1916 the church got its status as a separate parish. During Christmas Eve, around 15,000 people attend the midnight mass that begins with carols.

Address: Malad-Marve Road, Orlem, Malad West

Our Lady of Immaculate Conception Church, Borivali

The midnight mass held on the church’s ground is extremely popular and sees over 12,000 people attending it. Built in 1547, the church is one of the oldest churches in Mumbai and is locally known as IC Church. The church was initially called as Nossa Senhora da Piedade meaning Our Lady of Piety in Portuguese. On Christmas Day, masses are held in three languages – Marathi, Konkani and English.

Address: Shree Aurobindo Marg, I C Colony, Mount Poinsur, Borivali West

St John the Baptist, Thane

Over 500-years-old, the church is one of the underrated churches in Mumbai and Greater Mumbai. Built-in 1540 and renovated in 1605, the church is popular for mid-night mass and Christmas activities in Thane and nearby areas.

Address: Jambli Naka, Thane West