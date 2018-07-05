Women’s Safety: Products, apps Indian women must know about

India tops the list in a global survey conducted by Thomson Reuters Foundation, as the most dangerous country for women, one of the issues being sexual violence and harassment. This is the state of affairs even after more than five years of horrific Nirbhaya case that sparked national outrage and Our government had pledged to control the issue.

Last year a report by Global Peace Index claimed India to be one of the most dangerous countries for women. Gender Vulnerability Index compiled by the Ministry of Women and Child Development found Delhi, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand as the lowest in terms of safety. More data from the Indian government and the National Crime Records Bureau claims that crimes against women have sharply risen by 12-15% over the last few years.

This only reflects the stark reality that the incidents related to women safety have been increasing in terms of frequency and intensity, with each passing year, indicating the worsening state of our decaying and ailing society.

Given the pathetic state of the society, there is no option but working towards empowering women to protect themselves. There are self-defense martial arts techniques like Tae-Kwon-Do, Tai-chi, Karate etc. that the women can learn. There are innovative personal safety products like pepper sprays, stun guns, tasers, plastic pointed knuckles fitted, tactical pens, tactical spring assisted rescue knife, slap hat, karambit style knife, monkey fist key chain balls and safety alarms etc. which are non-lethal and can paralyze the attacker for some time, giving enough time to the victim to escape. Below given is an overview of some of these products:

Pepper Spray – creates a temporary disturbance for the assaulter giving time to the victim to escape, to call for help etc. The spray acts as an irritant affecting the eyes and skin of the person.It uses a UV dye, that when used can help police to identify the culprit.It comes with free instructions to ensure proper use, and normally the pepper spray is effective within a given range. This device may not work on all people.

Electric Shocker & Taser– a hand-held device that incapacitates the attacker with the shock from a continuous firing of darts of electrodes attached to wires.

Pocket Knife– experts suggest that pocket knives belong to the most effective self-defense weapons. They are designed to rip out flesh instead of stabbing. This is an ideal weapon when in close quarters, especially when one has to defend oneself.

Safety Alarm– it sounds an alarm to alert people around when one is in danger. It can be conveniently carried in pockets, purses or in hand. Alarms are a loud and effective way to frighten away the attackers.

Safety Rods – these powerful staffs can be used both for offensive and defense techniques. They are easy to carry and well-designed to make them easy to use. They can deliver a terrible but non-lethal shock.

These products are disguised in a stylish and compact way as lipsticks or as key chains, or fitted in the shoes, hair brushes that allows them to be easily accommodated in a purse or a pocket etc.

Women safety apps, as given below,add another protective layer, so they never feel alone or unsafe, wherever they are.

Himmat -Delhi Police has launched this app for women safety in Delhi. An SOS alert message by the user reaches the Delhi Police control room, to which the nearest police respond immediately.

Bsafe– lets the user configure a network of emergency contacts. It includes a Live GPS tracking method, through which the contacts can track the user’s movements. The app raises an automatic alarm, if the user has not checked in time. Another feature it offers is to make the phone ring, using the fake call feature, both these features are to alert the attacker.

VithU – it sends alert messages and the location to the designated receivers and guardians of the user in every two minutes once an alarm is raised.

With continuous progress and advancements in technology, there are many innovative apps or tools in the market that aim to protect women on the move.

Shared Mobility: All-women cab services is another trend that is now spreading across cities as women passengers tend to feel safer with other women driver. Cab aggregator companies such as Uber and Ola offer a door-to-door service, and offer shared travel thus adding security.

Smart Navigation: Cab aggregators’ use GPS during the ride, and their apps allow a third person to keep a constant track of the passenger’s route from start to end, as a safety measure.

Women themselves can drive these desperately needed changes in the society,the change may even be accelerated, if they accept and own this challenge and live true to the words of Gandhi i.e. “Be the change, you wish to see in the world.” Jai Dhar Gupta, CEO Mace Brand India.