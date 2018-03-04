Young girls from slums and villages around Mumbai, are learning about menstrual hygiene management, and becoming comfortable to speak about the normally tabooed topic, thanks to a new initiative from NGO, Population First…but there are issues beyond awareness which also need to be addressed Vibha Singh

“I feel lost in college those days. As there is no medical room and if I complain of pain and discomfort I am told to go home”- a college student

“Women tend to be unproductive at work when they have their period, but a lot of women continue to work.”– trainee journalist

“PMS is not real. Women only use menstruation as an excuse to shield their irritation and win fights.” – software consultant

Despite major technological advancement speaking about mensuration is still a taboo among even educated women in metropolitan cities like Mumbai. But girls in rural household like Shahapur block in Thane district are breaking traditional norms and are seeking training on issues related to reproductive and sexual health so that they can make informed choices and take care of their overall health.

But after the release of movie Padman, these rural adolescent girls have started to talk openly about a taboo in their lives – menstrual hygiene. Six adolescent girls shared their fears and challenges at an event where Akshay Kumar’s bicycle in Pad Man, was auctioned for NGO Population First. The girls told the audience that they now openly talk about the pains and discomforts with the health care providers and are also not ashamed to even buy sanitary pads from their medical stores. Most of them now are trying to bring a scientific understanding for them not touching pickle and entering the temples or praying.

“I wasn’t allowed to touch any food articles, pickles, papads. I was told by elders, I should not touch anything. I believed that God will get upset. I believed that my elders told me the truth. Why would they lie? That’s why I didn’t even go for any sensitisation programmes. I used to avoid them. But once, after attending such a programme, I went home and touched God. When I realised, nothing bad happened to me, I told my mother,” said Swapnali,

Sangita, project officer, Population First told, “Earlier the girls used to be confined to their households and were using old clothes and their disposal was a major issue. But now they are playing kabaddi and continue with all the normal household work.”

Shame factor makes it difficult

Most girls often turn to their mothers for information and support, but 70 per cent of mothers consider menstruation “dirty,” further perpetuating taboos. Girls do not have consistent access to preferred, high-quality MHM products. Almost 88% of women and girls in slums used homemade alternatives, such as an old cloth and rags. Dr A L Sharada, director, Population First said, “It is the most natural bio-physiological phenomenon in a woman’s life cycle, is still considered dirty and impure throughout India. This is reflected in the way the entire concept of menstrual hygiene gets handled. The shame, the secrecy adds to the challenges and serious health implications.”

At present at many workplaces, schools and colleges the toilet facilities are shared by men and women due to which the sanitation issue arises.

Not affordable

Also due to financial constraints all women are not able to buy sanitary pads. In slums of Govandi and Deonar some girls told that they even pick up used pads which are not very dirty to reuse. Divya Mane, working at Anganwadi centres in Govandi said, “We have seen many time girls picking pads from the garbage for reuse. After we created awareness the women wanted to use them but when they earn only Rs 100 in day. Buying pad is a luxury for them.”

Agrees and adds Dr Rishma Dhillon Pai, ex-president of The Federation of Obstetric and Gynecological Societies of India (FOGSI), “Qualitative studies and an analysis of the product market indicate that premium commercial products are unaffordable or not consistently accessible for women and girls in low-income communities. Women and girls lack access to appropriate sanitation facilities.”

But even in many good colleges in Mumbai girls avoid coming to colleges because of lack of medical and toilet facilities. Ragini Kanojia, student told, “There have been talk of vending machines of sanitary napkins in colleges but we don’t see anything happening on that account. If we get periods in college and medical store is closed we have to rush home and it is really embarrassing.”

Disposal, a big issue

Another issue is that while menstrual hygiene awareness through the use of sanitary pads is increasing – here’s the bad news: India is looking at a massive waste disposal problem especially in Mumbai. If 121 million girls and women use an average of eight disposable, non-compostable pads a month, we are looking at disposing of over a billion pads a month. That’s 113,000 tons of menstrual waste a year.

Jyoti Mahapsekar, president, Stree Mukti Sangathan says, “A pad, made of superabsorbent polymers with a plastic barrier, can take as long as 250 years to fully decompose. These are now clogging urban sewage systems, landfills, rural fields and water bodies. There are other alternative products like menstrual cups and tampons available in the market which have limited acceptance in a society which is obsessed with sexuality and virginity.”

Compostable pads, that use banana fibre or wood pulp, are more expensive and are not as easily available as the mass-produced pads by multinationals. And reusable cloth pads are simply not popular with a new generation of girls and women.