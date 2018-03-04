Women are invariably carrying the heavy burden to look a certain way: Sreemoyee Piu Kundu

Single’s not a state of life, it’s a state of mind, says author Sreemoyee Piu Kundu, speaking about her latest book Status Single to Ketaki Latkar

Bitch. Flat-chested. Bimbette. Manglik. Lonely. NGO-type ki…..And whatnot!

Pick up Sreemoyee’s Status Single and the first thing that captivates you is the cover, which is a textual montage of 100 such sorry names and labels that have been crowdsourced by the author from a range of women. Sreemoyee, a Delhi-based novelist and a columnist on sexuality and gender, has also been the recipient of the NDTV-L’oreal Women of Worth Award (2016) for Excellence in Literature for her book Sita’s Curse, where she’s explored female physicality, longing and sexual awakening.

Feminist literature being second nature to Sree, she has, yet again plunged into the same space. However, this time, with Status Single, which is her first work of non-fiction, Sree’s included real-life stories, first-person accounts and the collective voices of 3,000 women from different parts of India, whom she’s interviewed for the book.

“I wanted diversity and a spectrum of voices. Women, who are single and unmarried, abandoned, widowed or divorced, separated or maybe, homosexual — they’ve all been a part of the book’s journey,” marks the writer, insisting on the element of inclusion of a multiple categories of ‘single’ as part of her empirical survey. She informs how many women regularly reached out to her sharing their stories in response to her columns and opinions on living as a single woman. “Also, my posts on social media seemed to create a great amount of resonance. That is how Status Single came to be conceived,” shares Sree.

The single issue

The book deals with issues, challenges and the social standing of single women. It explores an array of curiosities surrounding singletons, such as the correlation between financial independence and the choice of staying single; the high premium that society puts on the institution of marriage, as a consequence of which some women end up tying the knot very early in life and subsequently, cannot sustain the relationship. Also, familial pressure, the need to conform, the pressure to look good and at times, the fear of “crossing the right age for marriage, child bearing and raising” and the list is endless.

“Many divorcees opened up about how they agreed to get married without investing too much thought in the matter, only because they succumbed to parental insistence,” says Sree, adding how every woman has a different story to tell, yet they are bound by the common threads of expectations from women and gender roles, which continue to remain un-evolved and primitive.

Everyone of us

In the course of one year, which was the gestational period for Status Single, Sree gathered 3,000 voices. The chosen demographic of professional and urbane women makes the book a rather relatable read. “Well, I chose the ilk I can identify with the most. People asked me why I did not include the voices of rural women. But if I were to do so, it would become more like an all-encompassing thesis. At the moment, I am focusing on a certain segment, and that, in itself is very wide,” she says.

Replete with anecdotes, Status Single is not just a repository of voices of a certain tribe; it also offers a wonderful insight on the perspective of the urbane and educated class on marriage. “Women are invariably carrying the enormously heavy burden to look a certain way. Weight, skin colour, skin problems, height, body type and so on, determine so much in the ‘marriage market.’ And the centrality of marriage is very high, even in educated and socio-culturally progressive families,” rues the author.

One of the most touching stories in the book, says Sree, is that of Mumbai’s trans woman Gauri Sawant, who rescued a little girl from the red light zone of Kamathipura, and has become her mother ever since. “It has been 16 years that Gauri’s been raising the girl wonderfully. Yet, by law, she is not permitted to adopt her, and is battling the case, at present. It makes me think, you know…does mere biological possession of breasts and uterus enable a woman to become a mother? Isn’t motherhood more about love, caring, and raising the child?”

Sree feels choosing a bunch of anecdotes as the most striking would be like asking a mother to select her most adorable child. “It is such a tough task,” she smiles, but shares another story from Status Single; more with a view to make a point. “Body-shaming is such a grim issue, and our society is highly appearance-driven. A girl from Delhi, with congenital birth marks all over her body, confessed of having visited some cosmetologist, who promised to completely eradicate her marks. However, that obviously did not happen and the meds ended up burning her skin. It made her suicidal,” laments Sree, adding that the book is full of many such gut-wrenching experiences and admissions.

Time’s Up?

It is the greatest irony that despite engaging in dialogues about women’s leap and re-imagining the society as truly egalitarian, there is still an appallingly prevalent dichotomy in thought. In this same society, however progressive it seems overtly, there’s always that underlying sentiment of gender roles, biases, and stereotypes. It may vary in degree, intensity, and of course, the way in which it is expressed; but it, certainly is present.

“And if you choose to stay single, fiercely independent and proudly call yourself a feminist, you are often mistaken as a man-hater. I find it very odd, bizarre and misplaced. If I want to stand up for women’s rights and issues, I do not have to engage in male-bashing. It is so simple,” expresses Sree, confessing how she, in her most natural element, is an absolute romantic, “Totally old-school! I would completely want the man to send flowers, write poetry and text me first thing in the morning. I feel everything in life is too transactional and practical; love needs to be the other way round.”