Why is Tamil Nadu against the ban of Jallikattu

Dravida Thambi explains why a rural sport with ancient roots is shaking the foundations of law and order in Tamil Nadu, and the sentiments attached to it

To ordinary people, the ongoing ‘Tamil Spring’– wherein thousands of men, women and children unprecedentedly occupy famed public spots in Tamil Nadu seeking to lift the ban on jallikattu — may be all about perpetuating cruelty to animals, ‘mobacracy’ and an attempt to dare the highest judiciary of the land. But for the people of rural Tamil Nadu, especially the temple town of Madurai, the ban on the bull-taming sport is an affront to their ancient roots.

Modern day jallikattu is organised annually during Pongal, the four-day festival of harvest in mid-January. The third day of Pongal, which is called ‘Maattu Pongal’ (Cow Pongal), is when the most famous jallikattu events are held. Hundreds of ferocious bulls are let loose into the arena, one after the other, and youngsters with spring in their feet, try to pounce on it and hold on to its hump without falling as a display of valour.

Numerous cases of participants being gored to death by the bull’s horns or getting trampled have not deterred the able-bodied from trying their luck each year.

Historians recall that jallikattu, which is conducted in varied forms in the State, had its origins in the Tamil Sangam era (4th century BC to 2nd century AD). “Jallikattu is a corrupted usage of the combination of the original terms ‘salli’ (coin) and ‘kattu’ (package). In ancient times, they would tie a bundle of coins to the bulls’ horns and let them into the arena.

The brave bull tamers who manage to hold on to animal and untie the bundle got to take it as a trophy. Over the years, the practice of tying the prize money to the horns of the bulls was discontinued and it became more a sign of prestige to merely hold on to the hump of a rampaging bull,” says Tamilporai, a local folklorist from Madurai. The prizes that are given now have lesser monetary value – an assortment of items ranging from copper vessels, cycles and even dhotis.

A few centuries ago, farmers in south Tamil Nadu would buy a cow with a male calf when a girl child is born in the family. The calf, treated just like another member of the family, would be raised as a ferocious bull on a nutritious diet with sharpened horns. When the girl attains marriageable age – which was then usually after she attained puberty – any youth in the village who succeeds in taming the bull is selected as her suitor. Such a test no longer awaits a youth who seeks a bride, but Tamil films even in the late 80s ensured that the hero and villain had to tame a bull as a sign of masculinity to win the heroine’s hand.

Sahitya Akademi winning author Su Venkatesan, who has observed rural life in Madurai, has documented that every village in the temple town had a hero stone or temple portraying a bull fighter. Bull fighting has been documented and evidence of this has been found in hero stones that were discovered a couple of years in Salem in western Tamil Nadu. The inscriptions on these hero stones mention about youth who had embraced a ‘brave death’ fighting bulls.

Well known epigraphist Iravatham Mahadevan, who is famed for deciphering Indus and Brahmi script, has through a seal unearthed from Mohenjodoro in 1930s, traced the roots of jallikattu to over 4,000 years during the Indus Valley civilization. The stone seal, dating back to 2,000 BC, is preserved at the National Museum in Delhi and portrays a ferocious bull tossing men in the air as they try to tame it.

In contemporary times, bull owners take pride if their bovine manages to evade the numerous bull tamers and run free in the arena looked on by thousands of spectators including foreign tourists. In Palamedu, where the second most famous jallikattu is organised, a day after the world renowned bout at Alanganallur, it is conducted by a committee since 1972. Here a caste hierarchy is followed.

“The first bull to be let into the Vaadi Vasal (the area from where the bulls are lodged into the arena) is the Mahalingasamy Madathu Podhu Kaalai (common bull). The next to get running is the Palamedu East Street Manja Malai Kaalai belonging to the Devendra Kulla Vellalars (a Scheduled Caste sect). This is followed by the bulls belonging to the North Street Ayyanars, South Street Patalamman Koil and 24 Manai Telugu Chetty Pattu Satha Koil. There is no conflict whatsoever over this,” explains Pal Pandi, a long-time observer of the bull taming sport.

The bulls are usually named after the respective caste gods and “there is a fear that some harm would befall the family or the village if the bull is not let into the sporting arena,” he adds. That explains why the ongoing protests originated from Alanganallur in Madurai.

And yes, there have been human casualties apart from cases of bulls being subjected to extreme cruelty. Recent statistics sourced from the Animal Welfare Board of India show that between 2008 and 2014, as many 49 people had died and 5,263 participants/spectators injured in jallikattu.

That is hardly a deterrent for the lovers of the sport. During jallikattu posters of ‘heroes’ who died are pasted all over Alanganallur hailing their bravery. “My brother died when he was barely 23 six years ago. But now if jallikattu is held, I will participate in it,” says Dilli Babu, all of 20 adding, “we feel a sense of loss that we couldn’t hold the festival in the last two years.”

Providing another angle, Thirumal, a historian, says the jallikattu has helped preserve native breeds of bulls, which serve as “geographical indicators”.

“The numbers of the native breeds such as Kangeyam bull – which is widely used in jallikattu – will dwindle if the ban on conducting the sport continues. We had around 5 lakh Kangeyam bulls in the State in 1996, a couple of years ago the figure was down to 1.90 lakh. If the ban continues there will be no incentive for the farmers to raise the native breed,” cautions Karthikeya Sivasenapathy, who runs the Senaapathy Kangayam Cattle Research Foundation.

It is a combination of all these that keeps the spirit of jallikattu alive and explains the mass upsurge.